Nazi mock-ups of Taylor Swift found on Fife terror plot accused Sam Imrie’s computer, trial told

Fife terror accused Sam Imrie had a mocked-up picture of pop star Taylor Swift wearing sunglasses with swastika lenses, his trial has heard.

Police found the image on an Apple Mac computer belonging to the 24-year-old following his arrest for allegedly plotting to attack Fife Islamic Centre in July 2019.

A jury sitting at the High Court in Edinburgh saw the image which had the Shake It Off star wearing shades with the swastika symbol where the lenses should have been.

The court also saw Ms Swift’s vest top contained a Nazi SS symbol.

The photograph also contained the phrase ‘the 1488 World Tour’.

Jurors had previously heard the number 1488 is used by Neo Nazis – the 14 part signifies 14 words representing Neo Nazi beliefs and the 88 represents the eighth letter ‘H’ which stands for ‘Heil Hitler’.

The court heard the image had been altered digitally.

Far right material found

The evidence emerged on the fifth day of proceedings against Imrie, of Glenrothes, who denies terrorism offences.

Police cybercrime expert Robert Steer told prosecutor Lisa Gillespie QC he had examined the computer following Imrie’s arrest.

Mr Steer said the Mac had a single user account with the chosen name ‘n***erkiller’.

He told the court there were thousands of images on the machine which could be associated with far right extremism.

One of the images showed far right mass murderers Anders Breivik and Branton Tarrant with what Mr Steer said looked like halos at the back of their heads.

The expert also said there was a folder containing sound files with Nazi and Holocaust-denial content.

The court heard 100 “anti Muslim, anti Jewish, anti black and anti refugee” videos were also found on the machine, as well as manifestos written by Breivik and Tarrant, who committed mass murder in Norway and New Zealand, respectively.

Mr Steer also said he found 29 indecent images of children.

Claimed mosque threat was ‘joke’

The court earlier heard Imrie told officers following his arrest he was not serious when he claimed on social media he planned to broadcast a live “incident” to internet users.

Police believed he was plotting a terrorist attack at Fife Islamic Centre in Glenrothes.

Imrie told police during an interview in 2019 he had been drinking when he allegedly posted comments on instant messaging app Telegram, which police believed breached terrorism laws.

Speaking about a series of comments in which he said he “hated” Jewish, black and Muslim people, Imrie told them: “I wouldn’t do it if I was sober.”

Jurors were played a recording of the interview with Imrie, conducted at Govan Police station on July 8, 2019.

Imrie was asked about a series of postings he made on a group on Telegram called “FashWave Artists”.

Imrie told officers he was a “white nationalist”.

He added: “I care about my race.”

He also said he believed non-white people were “inferior” but Chinese people were “superior”.

Police referred to online posts which he said he hated “jews, muslims and n*****s”.

He said he would not have made the remarks if he sober.

Claim fire comments were a joke

The court had heard how Imrie had visited Fife Islamic Centre and made a video of it, saying he was going to set fire to it.

When police asked him whether this was the case, Imrie said: “It was a joke.”

Police also made references to comments made on FashWave Artists dismissing Imrie’s claims that he was going to carry out a terrorism attack.

Officers said it appeared these users had “seen right through him”.

One detective said: ““You were never going to burn it down, it was all for show?”

He replied: “Yes.”

History of drinking and self-harm

Detective Constable Melanie Hamblett told the court officers carried out a “vulnerability” assessment of Imrie before interviewing him.

She revealed Imrie had attempted suicide in 2018 by drinking four litres of vodka.

The court also heard Imrie was a “self harmer” and was once treated by a psychiatrist for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Defence solicitor advocate Jim Keegan QC put it to Ms Hamblett the accused had co-operated throughout the police interview.

Mr Keegan continued: “He told you that he had been drinking for four hours straight and from CCTV footage, he seems to have been drinking throughout the day on July 4.

“It bears out what he tells you about his behaviour on that particular day.

“He described himself as a white nationalist but did not want to harm anyone of colour, or anybody else.

“He admitted collecting knives, told you he had a baseball bat in his room, told you about the nun-chuck incident where he tried it and nearly knocked himself out.”

Ms Hamblett agreed he had.

“He also accepted he posted things about bombing people but he discounted any intent” Mr Keegan said.

Ms Hamblett replied: “That would be fair to say.”

Denies all charges

Among other charges, Imrie is accused of being in possession of neo-Nazi, antisemitic and anti-Muslim material, extreme pornography, including indecent images of children, and an image involving a human corpse.

He is also charged with driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol in July 2019.

He denies all of the nine charges against him, three of which come under the Terrorism Act.

The trial, before judge Lord Mulholland, continues.