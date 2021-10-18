Beano-themed flat celebrates Dundee’s comic culture

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee businessman has launched a Beano-themed rental flat, featuring popular characters Dennis the Menace and the Dandy.

The Stobswell property pays homage to some of DC Thomson’s most popular comic book characters.

Rhys Davidson’s rental project was inspired by the city’s history and culture.

The one-bedroom flat features Beano decorations, magazines and bed covers.

Figurines are dotted throughout the property, with even the toilet seat featuring the iconic face of popular childhood character Dennis the Menace.

Hairdresser Rhys, 30, started working on the project after wanting to venture into property for a couple of years.

He said: “It was a lockdown project for me — I took the first lockdown really badly as hair salons were closed and that’s what I do.

“But I always wanted to do flats so I decided to start DD Stays.

“All of our flats are themed. I wanted to create full experiences for people and cheer them up after such a difficult time.

“We wanted this particular flat to fit around the good work of DC Thomson.

“The plan going forward is to create more experiences for guests at a reasonable price.”

One bedroom wall features Venetian plastering behind the bed, using a stencil of Dennis and Nasher.

He added: “The artwork with Venetian plastering is admirable, it’s really impressive and I wanted it all to be exactly right.

“Luca Lusso Wall Designs did it all and it’s the first of its kind.

“You won’t see anything like that in Dundee.”

The Beano AirBnB opened just one month ago, but Dundee-born Rhys says he has been blown away by the response already.

“People have a lot to say about Dundee, but I’ve seen first-hand that it’s on the up,” he said.

“The waterfront and the V&A are doing great things for the city, so I really wanted to create a package holiday with that in mind.

“The flat has been an absolute hit. It’s great for kids and we’ve also had lots of locals staying for the night as well.”

Nikki Clark, whose father Peter Clark worked for the company for his entire working life, offered some memorabilia for her friend’s project.

“Rhys is a huge Beano, Dandy and Oor Wullie fan,” said Nikki.

“He actually bought one of the big Oor Wullie statues for the flat, but he couldn’t get it up the stairs.”

The Oor Wullie statue set Rhys back £5,000.

Nikki added: “My dad worked for DC Thomson in the comics and marketing all of his working life, so I was able to help out with a few bits and pieces.

“Rhys is so passionate about what he does and he wanted everything to be genuine Beano memorabilia from back in the day.”

All DD Stays guests have full gym passes and access to free classes at The Klub fitness centre in Invergowrie.

Rhys runs eight AirBnB experiences in the area, including DD Discovery, which is based around Dundee’s world famous RRS Discovery on the waterfront, and DD Icons, which commemorates icons of celebrity culture such as Oasis and Bob Marley.

He also owns Coloured Soul hairdressers.