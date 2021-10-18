Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Beano-themed flat celebrates Dundee’s comic culture

By Katy Scott
October 18 2021, 8.00am

A Dundee businessman has launched a Beano-themed rental flat, featuring popular characters Dennis the Menace and the Dandy.

The Stobswell property pays homage to some of DC Thomson’s most popular comic book characters.

Rhys Davidson’s rental project was inspired by the city’s history and culture.

The one-bedroom flat features Beano decorations, magazines and bed covers.

Figurines are dotted throughout the property, with even the toilet seat featuring the iconic face of popular childhood character Dennis the Menace.

living room
The living room with a sofa bed.

Hairdresser Rhys, 30, started working on the project after wanting to venture into property for a couple of years.

He said: “It was a lockdown project for me — I took the first lockdown really badly as hair salons were closed and that’s what I do.

“But I always wanted to do flats so I decided to start DD Stays.

The flat features Beano characters such as Dennis the Menace.

“All of our flats are themed. I wanted to create full experiences for people and cheer them up after such a difficult time.

“We wanted this particular flat to fit around the good work of DC Thomson.

“The plan going forward is to create more experiences for guests at a reasonable price.”

beano airbnb
Rhys came up with the idea during lockdown.

One bedroom wall features Venetian plastering behind the bed, using a stencil of Dennis and Nasher.

He added: “The artwork with Venetian plastering is admirable, it’s really impressive and I wanted it all to be exactly right.

Venetian plastering behind the bed.

“Luca Lusso Wall Designs did it all and it’s the first of its kind.

“You won’t see anything like that in Dundee.”

‘First of its kind’

The Beano AirBnB opened just one month ago, but Dundee-born Rhys says he has been blown away by the response already.

“People have a lot to say about Dundee, but I’ve seen first-hand that it’s on the up,” he said.

“The waterfront and the V&A are doing great things for the city, so I really wanted to create a package holiday with that in mind.

“The flat has been an absolute hit. It’s great for kids and we’ve also had lots of locals staying for the night as well.”

beano board
The Beano board.

Nikki Clark, whose father Peter Clark worked for the company for his entire working life, offered some memorabilia for her friend’s project.

“Rhys is a huge Beano, Dandy and Oor Wullie fan,” said Nikki.

“He actually bought one of the big Oor Wullie statues for the flat, but he couldn’t get it up the stairs.”

The Oor Wullie statue set Rhys back £5,000.

beano airbnb
The Beano bathroom.

Nikki added: “My dad worked for DC Thomson in the comics and marketing all of his working life, so I was able to help out with a few bits and pieces.

“Rhys is so passionate about what he does and he wanted everything to be genuine Beano memorabilia from back in the day.”

beano airbnb
The flat features many copies of the Beano.

All DD Stays guests have full gym passes and access to free classes at The Klub fitness centre in Invergowrie.

Rhys runs eight AirBnB experiences in the area, including DD Discovery, which is based around Dundee’s world famous RRS Discovery on the waterfront, and DD Icons, which commemorates icons of celebrity culture such as Oasis and Bob Marley.

He also owns Coloured Soul hairdressers.

