Home News Dundee

9 best pictures and drone footage as spectacular whale sculpture arrives in Dundee

By The Courier AV team
October 18 2021, 5.36pm Updated: October 18 2021, 5.49pm

The humpback whale sculpture has finally arrived in Dundee.

The £134,750 statue docked at the city’s Stannergate on Monday at 3pm and will be transported to the Waterfront on Tuesday.

Installation will take at least a day, giving locals ample chance to view the 35-metre by 18-metre model being raised 12 metres above the ground.

Last week in an interview with The Courier, its creator Lee Simmons – who called the project the pinnacle of his career – promised residents a “sensational” sight.

Photographers Kim Cessford, Ben Hirst, Gareth Jennings and Alan Richardson were on hand to capture its arrival…

This picture captures the whale from Tayport.
The new Whale sculpture bound for Dundee waterfront passes Broughty Ferry.
A family look on as whale sculpture arrives.
Heading home: Whale sculpture is expected to be a hit with locals.
Locals try to capture a glimpse of the statue.
An aerial view as Ben Hirst captures whale making its way to Dundee.
The whale was created by Lee Simmons at a cost of more than £130k.
It will be transported to the Waterfront on Tuesday.
Whale heads for Dundee.

More footage as whale sculpture arrives in Dundee:

