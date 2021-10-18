An error occurred. Please try again.

The humpback whale sculpture has finally arrived in Dundee.

The £134,750 statue docked at the city’s Stannergate on Monday at 3pm and will be transported to the Waterfront on Tuesday.

Installation will take at least a day, giving locals ample chance to view the 35-metre by 18-metre model being raised 12 metres above the ground.

Last week in an interview with The Courier, its creator Lee Simmons – who called the project the pinnacle of his career – promised residents a “sensational” sight.

Photographers Kim Cessford, Ben Hirst, Gareth Jennings and Alan Richardson were on hand to capture its arrival…

More footage as whale sculpture arrives in Dundee: