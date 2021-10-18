Man in court accused of attempted murder at Tayport house

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has appeared in court accused of trying to murder another man in Tayport.

David Thompson allegedly attacked Derrick Smith at an address on Castle Street between October 16-17.

Thompson, 39, allegedly struck Mr Smith repeatedly on the head and body “by means unknown” to prosecutors.

‘Permanent disfigurement’ claim

It is alleged that Mr Smith suffered severe injury, permanent disfigurement and had his life endangered.

Thompson allegedly carried out the attack in an attempt to murder him.

A separate charge alleges that Thompson, of Castle Street, attempted to defeat the ends of justice by showering and washing his clothing in an attempt to destroy DNA and blood evidence.

Thompson made no plea when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court via video link.

The case on petition was continued for further examination by Sheriff Gregor Murray.

Thompson was remanded until his next court appearance.