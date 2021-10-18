Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Elderly Dundee man who died alongside beloved dog in house fire named locally

By James Simpson
October 18 2021, 5.42pm Updated: October 18 2021, 5.58pm
Fire crews at the scene on Sunday.

An elderly Dundee man who tragically died alongside his beloved pet dog in a house fire has been named locally as Stewart Smith.

Neighbours have led tributes to the pensioner after the fire tore through the 79-year-old’s home in Fintry on Sunday.

Residents living on Finavon Terrace said they have been left “shell-shocked” and said Mr Smith was the type of person who would do anything to help people.

Four appliances had battled the fire at the property shortly after 7am with Police Scotland later confirming a man had died.

The fire was reported shortly after 7am on Sunday.

Resident, June Rashid, 66, spoke of her sadness at the news and said she saw paramedics battling to save both Mr Smith and his dog.

‘Completely shell-shocked’

She added: “People around here are completely shell-shocked by what happened.

“He was such a lovely man, if  you needed anything done you could go and ask him and he would always help.

“Stewart had lived here for so long – it must be over 40-years and there are residents on Finavon Terrace and Finavon Place who knew him well.”

She added: “We didn’t become aware of the fire until around 8am when we saw the crews at the scene.

“The emergency services were battling to save him before he went into the ambulance and they were also giving his dog CPR.”

Another neighbour Jacqe Webster, 42, said she was “gutted” to discover Mr Smith had succumbed to his injuries.

Emergency services at the scene on Sunday.

She added: “I saw the black smoke on Sunday morning near the back of the address as I live on the neighbouring street.

“I didn’t know him personally but knew of him and I was gutted to hear he had died as a result of the fire.

“It’s just really sad and my thoughts are with his family at this time.”

Police Scotland

Officers remained at the scene on Monday.

A spokesman for the force said: “We received a report around 7.20am on Sunday, 17 October, of a fire at a property in Finavon Terrace, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended but a 79-year-old man sadly died at the scene. A dog also died at the property as a result of the fire.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“A joint investigation with the SFRS is still ongoing at this time”

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

