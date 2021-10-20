Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee

Dundee go-karter Lennon aiming for gold in championship

By Emma O'Neill
October 20 2021

A Dundee teenager is taking the go karting world by storm.

Lennon French, 15, only took up the sport two year ago, but is already making a name for himself.

Lennon go karting
Lennon is in with a good shot of winning the Teesside Jr Championship. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

His love of the sport came after he wanted to find something different to football.

Dad Tom said: “He loves the speed – anything with four wheels.

“He used to play a lot of football, but he decided he didn’t want to play it anymore.

“So he wanted to do something else. We tried tennis, golf and a few other things and go-karting was the one he wanted to go ahead with.

“It was only two years ago he started when he was 13-years-old.”

The Flying Farmer

Lennon trains at the go-kart track in Crail, with Tom saying they spend all their free time when he’s not in school or helping his granddad on the farm.

“The commentators call him the Flying Farmer,” Tom added.

Tom said that everyone was surprised by how well Lennon was doing in this year’s Teesside Junior Pro Kart Championship.

Tom go karting
Dad Tom helps out with all the repairs. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“We wanted to do a bit of travelling and see other tracks,” he added.

“So we went down to Teesside track in Middlesbrough – it’s the biggest club event in the country attended by all the best drivers.

“And he decided to stick with that.

“Last year he was about middle of the pack and this year, I don’t know what’s happened, he’s just shot up and started winning.

“We were surprised by it. Lennon is now one of the best junior go-kart drivers in the country. It was kind of a shock to us.

Lennon go karting
Lennon is excited for his final two races. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“I guess it’s just hard work paying off – his commitment and hard work have paid off.”

Lennon, who is sponsored by Bridgeview Station and Riverview caravan park, is excited for the final two races, with dad Tom saying he’s “not showing any kind of nerves”.

He added: “I think I’m more nervous than him.

“But he goes out there, and any troubles that we have – we’ve had engine troubles this year, real problems – he just gets on with things. And that’s part of his success.”

