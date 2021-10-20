Dundee go-karter Lennon aiming for gold in championship

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee teenager is taking the go karting world by storm.

Lennon French, 15, only took up the sport two year ago, but is already making a name for himself.

His love of the sport came after he wanted to find something different to football.

Dad Tom said: “He loves the speed – anything with four wheels.

“He used to play a lot of football, but he decided he didn’t want to play it anymore.

“So he wanted to do something else. We tried tennis, golf and a few other things and go-karting was the one he wanted to go ahead with.

“It was only two years ago he started when he was 13-years-old.”

The Flying Farmer

Lennon trains at the go-kart track in Crail, with Tom saying they spend all their free time when he’s not in school or helping his granddad on the farm.

“The commentators call him the Flying Farmer,” Tom added.

Tom said that everyone was surprised by how well Lennon was doing in this year’s Teesside Junior Pro Kart Championship.

“We wanted to do a bit of travelling and see other tracks,” he added.

“So we went down to Teesside track in Middlesbrough – it’s the biggest club event in the country attended by all the best drivers.

“And he decided to stick with that.

“Last year he was about middle of the pack and this year, I don’t know what’s happened, he’s just shot up and started winning.

“We were surprised by it. Lennon is now one of the best junior go-kart drivers in the country. It was kind of a shock to us.

“I guess it’s just hard work paying off – his commitment and hard work have paid off.”

Lennon, who is sponsored by Bridgeview Station and Riverview caravan park, is excited for the final two races, with dad Tom saying he’s “not showing any kind of nerves”.

He added: “I think I’m more nervous than him.

“But he goes out there, and any troubles that we have – we’ve had engine troubles this year, real problems – he just gets on with things. And that’s part of his success.”