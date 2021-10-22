Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pension dispute at Dundee University triggers more strikes

By Amie Flett
October 22 2021, 5.25pm Updated: October 22 2021, 5.40pm
Dundee University workers will be striking from October 25.

Workers at Dundee University have announced they will launch further strike action next week amid an ongoing pension dispute.

Unison union and University and College Union members will be taking industrial action from Monday to try to pressure the university into offering “fair pensions” to all its employees.

Dundee University employees protesting at City Square last month.

Unison say all members will strike on Monday and Tuesday and “selective” action will continue in libraries, security and the mail for the next two weeks with finance continuing for the next week.

It follows a series of strikes taken by both unions over the last month and a protest at City Square against pension scheme changes.

Similar strikes are being held across the UK.

What do workers want?

Unison say it wants the following actions before it suspends the strikes:

  • Withdrawal of the defined contribution proposal
  • Detailed joint work on defined benefit alternatives
  • A UEG and court decision at the end of joint work on defined benefit alternatives

Unison Branch Secretary Phil Welsh said: “We met with the principal on Tuesday to set up a framework to negotiate a reformed defined benefit option.

Workers want the proposed pension schemes to be withdrawn.

“Unfortunately he continues to prefer pushing ahead with an inferior defined contribution scheme and that any alternative must fit within a ‘cost and risk envelope’ which has never been shared with us.

“We have not detected any genuine change of heart from the university regarding its proposals which would slash retirement incomes for our members and leave them bearing all the risks of any investment shortfalls.

“We presented the new framework to members on Wednesday, and they emphatically rejected the proposal. 96.4% of members rejected a defined contribution scheme.”

Union members have been locked in discussions with Dundee University for the past month.

Speaking in Belfast, Unison’s general secretary Christina McAnea, described the university’s approach as “absolutely appalling” and said she felt “incredibly proud” of the action being taken by members at the university.

Meetings between university and unions unsuccessful

So far, attempts to broker a deal between the union and the university have been unsuccessful.

A Dundee University spokesperson said: “Earlier this week, professor Iain Gillespie, principal and vice chancellor of the university, accompanied by members of his executive group, met with representatives of the campus unions.

“At this meeting, he offered to withdraw the defined contribution proposal currently on the table, as the unions had requested.

“The principal also offered to work with the unions on an improved defined contribution option, and to fully explore defined benefit alternatives and options that retain an element of defined benefit.

Professor Iain Gillespie.

“It was requested that the unions agree to withdraw their planned industrial action to allow us to immediately progress with discussions on this basis.”

The spokesperson went on to state bosses at the university have been left frustrated by the decision to reject their offer.

He said: “This is particularly disappointing given the offer to withdraw the current option and discuss defined benefit options, which we had understood were the unions’ pre-conditions for the re-starting of discussions.

“We remain committed to finding a solution that will provide a dignified retirement for our staff, while being affordable for all parties and tackling the significant issues that the University of Dundee Superannuation and Life Assurance Scheme (UoDSS) faces.

“The scheme currently has a deficit of £55 million and the university has pledged £40 million over the next 10 years to address this.”

