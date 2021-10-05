Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More Dundee University staff to strike as Unite members back action

By Amie Flett
October 5 2021, 7.03pm Updated: October 5 2021, 7.04pm
Dundee University Unite members, who have already turned out in support of Unison colleagues at a protest in City Square, will join them in strike action.

More workers at Dundee University have voted to take strike action in a row over changes to their pensions.

Members of Unison are already taking industrial action in a bid to overturn plans to close the university’s superannuation scheme.

Now Unite says more than 100 of its members will take action from October 25 after the move gained unanimous backing.

It will include administrators, student support staff, technicians and estates staff.

Why is strike action taking place?

The union claims that new proposals from Dundee University will mean that workers could lose up to 50% of their pension.

Unite says the changes will impact the lowest-paid workers and mainly women, who make up about 70% of members.

It is claimed that staff at the university will have to work longer hours and contribute more into their pensions with no guarantee of the amount they will receive during retirement.

Dundee University workers waving placards during a strike rally in City Square.
Members of Unison during a rally over the changes in City Square last week.

Susan Robertson, Unite industrial officer, says the university has “completely ignored calls” from politicians to get back round the table and find an “amicable” solution.

She said: “They seem hell-bent on proceeding with a pension scheme which will disproportionally impact upon the lowest-paid workers who are also predominantly women workers.”

Ms Robertson claims the university should be applying “fair work principles”, adding: “These principles make it clear that employers, workers and trade unions should work together to reach the right decisions concerning workplace issues, and to ensure that workers are treated fairly and with respect.

Dundee University workers during a strike rally in City Square.
Both Unite and Unison members turned out at a protest in City Square over the changes.

“Yet the proposals on the table will plunge workers into pension poverty and require them to work longer.

“Dundee is already a city with widespread deprivation. The University of Dundee prides itself on being the place to study.

“It should pride itself on being the place to work as well.”

On Monday, Professor Iain Gillespie, principal and vice-chancellor of the university, faced staff on the Unison picket line where he vowed to continue a consultation over the plans.

Dundee University workers holding flags during a strike rally in City Square.
Union members protesting at City Square.

Members of that union have been striking since last Wednesday and held a rally in City Square to make their views heard.

Responding to Unite’s announcement of strike action on Tuesday, he said: “The local University of Dundee superannuation scheme has a significant deficit according to the latest valuation, at around £55 million, which is why we are proposing changes.

“We have already committed to putting an extra £40m into the scheme over the next ten years to help address the deficit.

“We have been notified by Unite of the results of their ballot.

Professor Iain Gillespie meeting Dundee University workers on the picket line
Principal Iain Gillespie facing striking workers on the picket line earlier this week.

“We remain in a consultation period on the proposals for the pension scheme, which was extended at the unions’ request, and is still scheduled to run to 14 November.

“I am determined that we get back to serious discussion with the campus unions on proposals for the scheme and I am calling for them to return to negotiation.

“I sincerely hope a resolution can be agreed on a sustainable pensions outcome for the University and our staff.”

