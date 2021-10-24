Male pedestrian sent to hospital after being struck by car on Dundee street

An error occurred. Please try again.

A male pedestrian has been sent to hospital after being struck by a car on Balmore Street in Dundee.

The incident, which took place on Friday evening, did not result in any further injuries.

The man was struck at the corner where Balmore Street meets Dura Street.

Police have said that inquiries into the incident are ongoing, however so far no arrests have been made.

A spokesperson added: “We received report of a male pedestrian having been struck by a car on Balmore Street at Dura Street in Dundee around 7.30pm on Friday, 22 October, 2021.

“The pedestrian was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”