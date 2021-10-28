Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee teen scoops ‘shock’ go-karting gold to become one of the country’s best drivers

By Emma O'Neill
October 28 2021, 7.49am Updated: October 28 2021, 9.38am

A Dundee teenager has won a surprise go-karting gold – just two years after taking up the sport.

Lennon French, 15, came out on top at the Teesside Junior Go Kart Championship over the weekend.

Dad Tom said he “could not be more proud” of his son’s win.

Tom French go kart
Dad Tom takes care of all the repairs on the go kart. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

He added: “I’m as proud as can be – absolutely delighted for him.

“Like I said before, it’s his hard work and determination that has got him to where he is. Just absolutely delighted for him.”

Lennon, who has been top of the pack this season, managed to secure the win with a round still to go in the championship.

“Lennon is delighted that he got the win,” Tom said.

“We were able to do it with a round to spare.

“He needed two heat wins and a final to win and he was able to do that over the weekend.

“It’s a relief and excitement, I suppose.

Lennon French go kart
Lennon was extremely pleased with his win. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“This season has been a whole surprise – we did not expect this when we started the season.

“To win the championship with a round to go, it is even more of a surprise.”

Go Kart Champion

The teen only visited the Teesside track in Middlesbourgh as he wanted to try out new arenas.

Tom said: “We went down to Teesside track in Middlesbrough – it’s the biggest club event in the country attended by all the best drivers.

“And he decided to stick with that.

“Last year he was about middle of the pack and this year, I don’t know what’s happened, he has just shot up and started winning.

“We were surprised by it. Lennon is now one of the best junior go-kart drivers in the country. It was kind of a shock to us.”

Lennon french go kart champion
Lennon has his eyes on the senior section for next season. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

The teen, who trains at the go kart track in Crail, has already set his sights on his next win.

Tom said: “The next stage is to go to seniors so it will be the senior pro karts, and their grid there is about 30 other karts.

“So it will be a bigger challenge for him.”

Tom added that he was grateful to Jessica Alexander, who acted as a coach for Lennon during his races.

“She really took Lennon under her wing and gave him a lot of great advice,” Tom said.

“She has been a wonderful mentor.”

