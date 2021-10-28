Dundee teen scoops ‘shock’ go-karting gold to become one of the country’s best drivers

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee teenager has won a surprise go-karting gold – just two years after taking up the sport.

Lennon French, 15, came out on top at the Teesside Junior Go Kart Championship over the weekend.

Dad Tom said he “could not be more proud” of his son’s win.

He added: “I’m as proud as can be – absolutely delighted for him.

“Like I said before, it’s his hard work and determination that has got him to where he is. Just absolutely delighted for him.”

Lennon, who has been top of the pack this season, managed to secure the win with a round still to go in the championship.

“Lennon is delighted that he got the win,” Tom said.

“We were able to do it with a round to spare.

“He needed two heat wins and a final to win and he was able to do that over the weekend.

“It’s a relief and excitement, I suppose.

“This season has been a whole surprise – we did not expect this when we started the season.

“To win the championship with a round to go, it is even more of a surprise.”

Go Kart Champion

The teen only visited the Teesside track in Middlesbourgh as he wanted to try out new arenas.

Tom said: “We went down to Teesside track in Middlesbrough – it’s the biggest club event in the country attended by all the best drivers.

“And he decided to stick with that.

“Last year he was about middle of the pack and this year, I don’t know what’s happened, he has just shot up and started winning.

“We were surprised by it. Lennon is now one of the best junior go-kart drivers in the country. It was kind of a shock to us.”

The teen, who trains at the go kart track in Crail, has already set his sights on his next win.

Tom said: “The next stage is to go to seniors so it will be the senior pro karts, and their grid there is about 30 other karts.

“So it will be a bigger challenge for him.”

Tom added that he was grateful to Jessica Alexander, who acted as a coach for Lennon during his races.

“She really took Lennon under her wing and gave him a lot of great advice,” Tom said.

“She has been a wonderful mentor.”