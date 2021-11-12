Tokens for Toys: Dundee children’s cancer charity needs your help to win £2,000

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee charity that supports children with cancer is in with a chance of a £2,000 cash boost but it needs your help.

Tayside Children with Cancer and Leukaemia (TCCL) is one of four charities in Tayside and Fife guaranteed £1,000 in our Tokens For Toys cash giveaway.

Dundee Bairns, Cupar’s Siblings Reunited and Kinross-based Broke Not Broken have also been nominated for a cash award in time for Christmas.

But one will receive an extra £1,000 if you vote for it using vouchers found in The Courier until November 26.

Today, TCCL’s Hazel Melrose explains what £2,000 would mean to them.

Helping children with cancer get through Christmas

The charity helps support around ten families every month.

“When they’re diagnosed with cancer or leukaemia, we give the family a grant just to help them,” said Hazel.

“Sometimes a lot of the treatments are in Glasgow or Edinburgh, so they’ve got travelling costs and either the mum or dad have to give up work to be with them.

“So they need some financial support as it’s very expensive when your child is in hospital.”

Hazel said that the money would greatly help TCCL support families dealing with cancer treatments to get through Christmas.

“No one really plans for it – it’s something you never want or expect,” she said.

“And cancer doesn’t pick and choose children from wealthy families.

“We give travel grants, or maybe someone is needing a special bed or a laptop – anything that will make their life a bit easier while they’re going through treatment.”

Helping families get through treatment

The charity also has a lodge in St Andrews where families can spend a week. They are given spending money and vouchers for local activities while there too.

Hazel added: “That funding means a lot to us. We’re still hoping the Christmas party will go ahead.

“That money will be used to help buy the presents for the kids coming to the party.

“But we’re not sure if we’re going to be allowed to go ahead – they’ll still get their presents but it’s just the party may not go ahead.

“That’s probably what the money will be used for.”

Hazel said that the impact of the pandemic had been tough on families dealing with cancer treatment.

“A lot of them have felt very isolated, they haven’t been able to go out and about, because the children getting treatment are so vulnerable,” she added.

“When they go to the clinic on a Monday, it was almost like – not a social gathering – but the mums and dads had a chance to have a chat in the waiting room.

“The kids were able to play together and all that has stopped.

“So it was a big thing for them. Not being able to get together and just share stories and just having that support.”