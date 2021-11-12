Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tokens for Toys: Dundee children’s cancer charity needs your help to win £2,000

By Emma O'Neill
November 12 2021, 7.11am
TCCL have been shortlisted for this year's Token for Toys. Supplied

A Dundee charity that supports children with cancer is in with a chance of a £2,000 cash boost but it needs your help.

Tayside Children with Cancer and Leukaemia (TCCL) is one of four charities in Tayside and Fife guaranteed £1,000 in our Tokens For Toys cash giveaway.

Token for toys tccl
Hazel Melrose, from TCCL, said the funds will help families in need. DCT Media

Dundee Bairns, Cupar’s Siblings Reunited and Kinross-based Broke Not Broken have also been nominated for a cash award in time for Christmas.

But one will receive an extra £1,000 if you vote for it using vouchers found in The Courier until November 26.

Today, TCCL’s Hazel Melrose explains what £2,000 would mean to them.

Helping children with cancer get through Christmas

The charity helps support around ten families every month.

“When they’re diagnosed with cancer or leukaemia, we give the family a grant just to help them,” said Hazel.

“Sometimes a lot of the treatments are in Glasgow or Edinburgh, so they’ve got travelling costs and either the mum or dad have to give up work to be with them.

“So they need some financial support as it’s very expensive when your child is in hospital.”

Hazel said that the money would greatly help TCCL support families dealing with cancer treatments to get through Christmas.

“No one really plans for it – it’s something you never want or expect,” she said.

“And cancer doesn’t pick and choose children from wealthy families.

“We give travel grants, or maybe someone is needing a special bed or a laptop – anything that will make their life a bit easier while they’re going through treatment.”

Helping families get through treatment

The charity also has a lodge in St Andrews where families can spend a week. They are given spending money and vouchers for local activities while there too.

Hazel added: “That funding means a lot to us. We’re still hoping the Christmas party will go ahead.

“That money will be used to help buy the presents for the kids coming to the party.

“But we’re not sure if we’re going to be allowed to go ahead – they’ll still get their presents but it’s just the party may not go ahead.

TCCL lodge
Families are able to get away to the TCCL lodge. SUpplied

“That’s probably what the money will be used for.”

Hazel said that the impact of the pandemic had been tough on families dealing with cancer treatment.

“A lot of them have felt very isolated, they haven’t been able to go out and about, because the children getting treatment are so vulnerable,” she added.

“When they go to the clinic on a Monday, it was almost like – not a social gathering – but the mums and dads had a chance to have a chat in the waiting room.

“The kids were able to play together and all that has stopped.

“So it was a big thing for them. Not being able to get together and just share stories and just having that support.”