Return of World Karate Championships could boost Dundee economy by £10 million

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 14 2022, 2.52pm Updated: July 14 2022, 3.58pm
The world championships will put the spotlight on Dundee.
The world championships will put the spotlight on Dundee.

Tourism and business leaders in Dundee are anticipating a major boost for the city when it hosts the World Karate Championships next year.

There’s optimism that the major event, to be held at Dundee Ice Arena next July, will help to showcase the city to a global audience as well as bringing a major financial benefit.

Thousands of people will descend on Dundee from July 13 as the city hosts the 11th World Karate Championships for the second time.

The official opening ceremony of the 7th WUKF World Karate Championships took place at Dundee Ice Arena.

The World Union of Karate-Do Federations (WUKF) event will bring more than 4,500 athletes, coaches, supporters and officials to the city from across the globe.

It’s also anticipated that the event will boost the city’s economy by around £10 million.

Event will ‘showcase’ Dundee

Alison Henderson, CEO of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, says she is delighted the event is once again being held in Dundee.

She said: “It’s brilliant to see this event returning again to Dundee. The economic impact on the local area was immense (when it was last held in Dundee in 2018), and the feel good factor of seeing so many people visiting the city to participate was fantastic.

“Bringing large scale events of this nature to Dundee is hugely important.

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce chief executive Alison Henderson.

“It showcases the facilities we have, the infrastructure to cope with thousands of people and experiencing events like this from across the world will mean people returning here to spend social time in the future.”

She added: “The success of an event like this is down to strong local partnerships.

“Having Kanzen Karate, such a respected organisation, leading the way ensures it will be as impactful as before.”

Hospitality trade will benefit

Meantime hospitality representatives in the city are also hopeful that the event will bring a boost for the sector.

Manny Baber, chair of Dundee & Angus Visitor Accommodation Association (DAVAA), said:  “Our members are delighted to hear this competition is returning and on a larger scale.

“Events of this size are important in putting Dundee on the map and stand us in good stead for securing similar events in the future.

The 2018 world championship in Dundee netted £9.8 million for the city.

“There will be a significant economic boost to our sector as well as the wider economy.”

Also supporting the the event are the people behind tourism group VisitDundee.

Major boost to the economy expected

The organisation’s chairman, Dr Paul Jennings, said: “It is fantastic news that the WUKF World Karate Championships are returning to Dundee.

“Our work at VisitDundee over the last five years has seen a very clear link between major events and a boost to the local and regional economy by driving overnights stays and additional business to our tourism and hospitality businesses.”

When Dundee hosted the event in 2018 festivities included an Olympic-style opening ceremony at the Dundee Ice Arena.

The city’s economy was boosted by £9.8m through the activities.

