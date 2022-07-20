Jake Quinn obituary: Former NCR engineering boss from Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jake Quinn obituary: Former NCR engineering boss from Dundee

By Chris Ferguson
July 20 2022, 12.00pm Updated: July 20 2022, 12.19pm
Jake Quinn.
Former NCR engineering manager Jake Quinn, who has died aged 90, was born into a family with first-class engineering heritage.

His father, Joe, was an engine driver on the LNER route between Scotland and England.

In a long career on the railways, he even got the chance to drive two of the world’s most famous locomotives, Mallard and Flying Scotsman.

Son Jake went on to have a long career in engineering with NCR before working on offshore installation construction at the Howard Doris yard at Kishorn in Ross and Cromarty.

Early years

John (Jake) Quinn grew up in Peddie Street, Dundee, with parents Joe and Lily (Hutton) and sister Agnes, who went on to teach at St Joseph’s Primary School, Dundee, and then in Nairn.

He was educated at primary and secondary level at Lawside and left school aged 15 to serve his time as an engineer at Blackness Foundry.

When he was 20, Jake was called up for National Service and became a radar technician in the RAF.

He liked to recall that he was demobbed on the Friday and began work at NCR in Dundee on the Monday.

Promotions

His first job was as a parts inspector and he rose through the company to become engineering manager/quality assurance manager working across the sites at Camperdown, Gourdie and Dunsinane.

After nearly 30 years with the firm, he had a career break working on a farm near Alyth before returning to engineering with Williamson of Arbroath.

It was here he became acquainted with the requirements of offshore engineering and after a spell with a Dundee firm and a secondment to Sunderland, he joined Howard Doris at Kishorn.

Junior football and swimming in the Tay

His partner of 47 years, Bobbie Ferguson, said he would spend four weeks away and then a week at home.

“Sometimes the work involved climbing up spiral ladders to the top of the installations but he liked to set an example for the other staff.

“In his youth, Jake had played junior football on a sinders pitch at Riverside and I remember him saying that each training session finished with a swim in the River Tay.

“He had been a successful member of the angling club at NCR and regularly fished on beats in the Tay around Caputh and Dunkeld.”

Mentor

Bobbie and Jake lived near a Dundee secondary school and Jake often shared his engineering knowledge with pupils and was on hand to answer mathematical questions.

Jake had a son and daughter, Mandy and Gavin, from his marriage.

Mandy lives in Australia and Gavin, who lived in Surrey, died in his 50s.

In retirement, Jake and Bobbie enjoyed many holidays to Australia and Hong Kong and skiing in Italy and the United States.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

