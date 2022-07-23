Emergency response after fire break out at Next Home store in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews have been scrambled after reports of a fire at a retail park in Dundee on Saturday.

Two fire appliance were sent from McAlpine Road station to the Kingsway West Retail Park shortly after 2pm.

It followed reports of a fire at the Next Home store at the park.

One eyewitness reported seeing two fire appliances parked directly outside the store with fire crews entering the building.

He added: “The alarm was raised after smoke was spotted coming from the ceiling.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 2.09pm on Saturday, July 23 to reports of a small fire at a retail unit at Kingsway West Retail Park, Dundee.

“On arrival officers found that there had been an small electrical fire at the store which had been extinguished by the time crews arrived.

“The store was evacuated for a short time as a precaution.

“There are no reports of any injuries and the stop call was received at 2.38pm.

“Fire crews remain at the scene as safety checks continue.”