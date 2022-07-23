Emergency response after fire break out at Next Home store in Dundee By Neil Henderson July 23 2022, 3.26pm Two fire appliances were sent to Kingsway Wet Retail Park. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Fire crews have been scrambled after reports of a fire at a retail park in Dundee on Saturday. Two fire appliance were sent from McAlpine Road station to the Kingsway West Retail Park shortly after 2pm. It followed reports of a fire at the Next Home store at the park. One eyewitness reported seeing two fire appliances parked directly outside the store with fire crews entering the building. He added: “The alarm was raised after smoke was spotted coming from the ceiling.” A spokesperson for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 2.09pm on Saturday, July 23 to reports of a small fire at a retail unit at Kingsway West Retail Park, Dundee. “On arrival officers found that there had been an small electrical fire at the store which had been extinguished by the time crews arrived. “The store was evacuated for a short time as a precaution. “There are no reports of any injuries and the stop call was received at 2.38pm. “Fire crews remain at the scene as safety checks continue.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Van fire causes delays for drivers on M90 at Bridge of Earn Fire crews tackle blaze in Dundee bin lorry Fire crews battle third wild fire at Devilla Forest this week Smoke billows over A92 as firefighters tackle woodland blaze in Kirkcaldy