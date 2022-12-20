Dundee couple who met on a city bus toast 70 years of marriage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee couple who met on a city bus toast 70 years of marriage

By Debbie Clarke
December 20 2022, 5.55am Updated: December 20 2022, 11.24am
Couple Harry and Vera Grant are celebrating 70 years of marriage.
Former Dundee couple Harry and Vera Grant are celebrating 70 years of marriage. Image: Alistair Grant.

Dundee couple Harry and Vera Grant are toasting 70 years of marriage.

They celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary today (Tuesday).

The pair, who also both had birthdays last week, will mark the special milestone with a small party at their son Alistair and daughter- in-law Diana’s home in Headley Hampshire with some friends and family.

Alistair revealed Harry, 93, and Vera, 90, met on a city bus.

Harry and Vera’s first date in Dundee

He said: “They were both just on their way home.

“They lived quite near to each other – dad lived in St Giles Terrace and mum lived in Macalpine Road, Dundee.

“Both families had newly moved to the area.

“Mum can’t remember who spoke first but she does remember that they went to the Palais Dance Hall on South Tay Street for their first date.”

Harry and Vera married on December 20, 1952 at Lochee West Parish Church and initially lived together in Marybank Lane, Lochee.

Harry and Vera Grant pictured on their wedding day on December 20, 1952 in Dundee.
Harry and Vera Grant pictured on their wedding day on December 20, 1952 in Dundee. Image: Alistair Grant.

Harry is originally from the Hilltown area while Vera is from Lochee.

He attended Stobswell school and she was educated at Harris Academy.

Vera was working as a clerk for a small joinery firm when the couple were first married and worked on and off in various administration roles in between having their children.

She also worked for DC Thomson, Sidlaw Industries and latterly Aviva.

Meanwhile, Harry worked as a gardener at a private estate in Broughty Ferry before taking up a role as a jute mill manager with Sidlaw Industries.

Working for Sidlaw Industries in Dundee

He worked for Sidlaw for over 25 years, spending time at the various mills Sidlaw operated including Camperdown Mill in Lochee (which had the famous Cox’s Stack) and Manhattan Works in Dundonald Street.

He retired from a smaller family jute company in the mid 1980’s and started developing property with his wife, who retired from administration work, on a small scale.

The couple focused on developing small scale properties in Dundee and the surrounding areas of Newtyle, Alyth, Forfar and finally Brechin, buying properties in need of repair and fixing them up.

Couple lived in Dundee for over 55 years

Alistair said: “They lived in Dundee for over 55 years, starting their life as a couple in Lochee.

“Later they had two rented flats in Dock Street, which was where I was born in 1961, and bought their first house in Constitution Street about 1970.

“We lived there until 1977 when we had a year in Leslie near Glenrothes before returning to Jedburgh Road and then Blackness Road, Dundee.”

Harry and Vera moved to Brechin in 2003 and remained there until 2020 before they moved to live near Alistair, in Grayshott, Surrey.

The couple have three children and four grandchildren.

