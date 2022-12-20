How Cabrelli’s fish and chips became a Dundee institution By Kate Brown December 20 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 20 2022, 8.17am Peter and Sundie Cabrelli ran one of Dundee's most loved chippies. Image: University of Dundee Archive Services/DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Past Times Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium 'Some people do crosswords or Sudoku - I go looking up dead people!' says… Pele in Dundee: The story behind THAT visit to Dens Park Body parts of murderer's second victim were found on Dundee Law in 1992 How Dundonians stocked up to celebrate Hogmanay through the decades Chas and Dave and Dundee: How the city fell for the Rockney sound Tim Hortons: Tragic story behind coffee phenomenon taking Dundee by storm Dundee United beat Celtic in 1992 when Duncan Ferguson notched as Jim McLean fought… In pictures: Dundee bargain hunters hit the Boxing Day sales in the 1990s Dundee connection: How important is Christmas music to the Gaelic tradition? Most Read 1 New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze 2 Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire 3 Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed… 4 Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire 5 Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care… 6 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 7 Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you 8 Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach 9 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 3 10 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 More from The Courier 3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat… 4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable… ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44… KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip Editor's Picks Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year’s Day – as Arbroath darts hero rues ‘missed opportunity’ Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 SNP ‘hardball’ threat to take education powers from councils Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed Kisses from Kinsley: Charity being launched in memory of brave Angus toddler 5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022 Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Most Commented 1 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 2 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 3 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 4 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 5 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 6 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 7 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 8 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 9 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 10 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast