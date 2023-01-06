Peter Murray was major fundraiser for bowling club in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Peter Murray was major fundraiser for bowling club in Dundee

By Chris Ferguson
January 6 2023, 12.00pm
Bowler Peter Murray of Dundee who has died aged 79.
Bowler Peter Murray of Dundee who has died aged 79.

Peter Murray, who helped raise thousands of pounds to mark the 125th anniversary of Baxter Park Bowling Club, Dundee, has died aged 79.

He had been a long-standing member of the club and in the five years before the anniversary in 2009, he helped raise £18,000 through raffles and other events.

The money was used to entertain visiting bowlers from the area at invitational matches during the anniversary year.

The remainder was spent on a new changing pavilion for the club’s premises.

Peter Murray was born in Caldrum Street, Dundee, in December 1942, where he was raised by his granny and attended Dens Road Primary School before progressing to Stobswell Secondary School.

Isabel and Peter Murray.

He began his working life at carpet maker Marshall and Brush, which had premises off Clepington Road.

It was there he met his future wife, Isabel, who worked in the firm’s office.

Peter plucked up the courage to ask her out and Isabel remembers him stopping his Vespa scooter to in Provost Road to ask her to go on a date.

They married at Bonnethill Church, Hilltown, in August, 1964 and held their reception at Craigtay Hotel, then known as Hungry Mary’s.

Peter and Isabel Murray in their younger years.

Son Stephen was born in 1966, followed by daughter, Lesley, in 1974.

Their first home was in Lyon Street before a move to Turnberry Avenue, Ardler, and then a further move to School Road in Downfield.

Around 25 years ago, the couple moved to a home near Baxter Park, ideal for access to the bowling club.

Career

Over the years, Peter worked for manufacturing concerns around the city.

He had a spell working with Michelin which included time in France before spending many years working for Day International rubber goods manufacturers.

In later years he worked for Delta, in Alexander Street, which makes plumbing parts.

Isabel worked in the womenswear department of Marks and Spencer for 28 years, latterly as a supervisor.

In retirement, the couple were able to devote more time to family, bowling and holidays including to Australia.

Peter Murray was an accomplished bowler who raised thousands of pounds for his club.

Their daughter Lesley said: “Bowling was a big part of their lives. They played at Baxter Park in the summer and at the indoor bowling in the winter.

“They also had amazing social life at the bowling club and enjoyed the bands on a Saturday night. It was a big part of their lives.”

For many years the couple had a caravan at Aboyne and grew to love Deeside. It was to Aboyne that Peter was taken by Isabel, his daughter Lesley and two grandchildren for what proved an emotional trip when he took ill, said Lesley.

“Despite the emotions, it was a great day,” said Lesley.

At Baxter Park Bowling Club’s annual meeting this year, Peter was awarded a life membership in recognition  of his commitment to the club over many years.

Club vice-president, Ann Stewart, said: “Peter was a great character and great fun and we will all miss him”

Lesley said there was an amazing turnout at her father’s funeral and a retiring collection raised £360 for Macmillan Cancer Support and dementia research.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Police at Dallfield Court on Wednesday night. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 37, in hospital after Dundee attempted murder
2
Emergency services outside The New County Hotel after a fatal fire.
EXCLUSIVE: Fire safety audit at Perth hotel revealed concerns three weeks before fatal blaze
3
Malcolm Angus, Overgate manager, and broken window panes at Primark this week. Image: DC Thomson
Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree
14
4
Dale Pearson.
Dundee dealer tried to claw police officers’ eyes in Carnoustie pub toilet scrap
5
Large police police presence in Clement Park Place. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 68, charged after nine-hour police stand-off in Dundee
6
Flower shop owner Craig Burnett with New County Hotel workers Karen Kennedy, Justyna Krokowz and Maggie McLeod and dog Willow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel staff visit scene of fatal Perth fire to pay respects
7
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information following a sexual assault in Powrie Park Picture shows; Cheviot Crescent, near Powrie Park. Cheviot Crescent, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 05/01/2023
Man wearing balaclava sexually assaults woman, 46, in Dundee park
8
Linda Allan was first admitted to accident and emergency.
Surgeon identifies ‘serious deficiencies’ in tragic Kirkcaldy woman’s treatment
9
A police van near the scene on Stormont Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Man, 47, arrested after drugs raid at Perth flat
10
New figures show the most common prescriptions across Tayside and Fife - and how much they cost. Image: Shutterstock.
NHS Tayside and Fife’s most common – and most expensive – prescriptions
4

More from The Courier

Alzheimer Scotland will open a support centre in Perth. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
New Alzheimer's centre in Perth to target 'ever growing demand' for support
Milnbank Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Man charged after cannabis worth up to £90k found in Dundee flat
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu, December 31 Picture shows; Trio of crostini and Kansas Wedges. Weber Shandwick. Supplied by Weber Shandwick Date; Unknown
Recipes: Kickstart the new year with trio of crostini and Kansas wedges
Dundee's Tyler French steps out of defence against Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Raith Rovers v Dundee: Here's where you can watch tonight's clash on TV for…
Striker Kieran Shanks remained on the bench. Image: SNS
Arbroath striker Kieran Shanks makes Peterhead loan switch - but still has a future…
Tomas Brindley's red card has been overturned. Image: SNS
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon welcomes SFA decision to overturn Tomas Brindley's red card
exterior of New County Hotel, showing fire damage.
COURIER OPINION: Perth fire tragedy hotel's safety records paint a troubling picture
Andrew Stobbs mounted a £1750 raid on the Raj Mahal in Kinross: Image: Facebook/ Google.
Kinross restaurant raider who stole 48 bottles of wine is jailed for two years
The allegations centre on South Cairnie Farm Cottage, Glenalmond. Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire 'dog breeding' farm trial delayed for third time
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni was a stunt double for Ronaldo and Neymar. Image: SNS
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni: Meet the Arbroath ace who did skill drills for Neymar and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented