Peter Murray was major fundraiser for bowling club in Dundee

Peter Murray, who helped raise thousands of pounds to mark the 125th anniversary of Baxter Park Bowling Club, Dundee, has died aged 79.

He had been a long-standing member of the club and in the five years before the anniversary in 2009, he helped raise £18,000 through raffles and other events.

The money was used to entertain visiting bowlers from the area at invitational matches during the anniversary year.

The remainder was spent on a new changing pavilion for the club’s premises.

Peter Murray was born in Caldrum Street, Dundee, in December 1942, where he was raised by his granny and attended Dens Road Primary School before progressing to Stobswell Secondary School.

He began his working life at carpet maker Marshall and Brush, which had premises off Clepington Road.

It was there he met his future wife, Isabel, who worked in the firm’s office.

Peter plucked up the courage to ask her out and Isabel remembers him stopping his Vespa scooter to in Provost Road to ask her to go on a date.

They married at Bonnethill Church, Hilltown, in August, 1964 and held their reception at Craigtay Hotel, then known as Hungry Mary’s.

Son Stephen was born in 1966, followed by daughter, Lesley, in 1974.

Their first home was in Lyon Street before a move to Turnberry Avenue, Ardler, and then a further move to School Road in Downfield.

Around 25 years ago, the couple moved to a home near Baxter Park, ideal for access to the bowling club.

Career

Over the years, Peter worked for manufacturing concerns around the city.

He had a spell working with Michelin which included time in France before spending many years working for Day International rubber goods manufacturers.

In later years he worked for Delta, in Alexander Street, which makes plumbing parts.

Isabel worked in the womenswear department of Marks and Spencer for 28 years, latterly as a supervisor.

In retirement, the couple were able to devote more time to family, bowling and holidays including to Australia.

Their daughter Lesley said: “Bowling was a big part of their lives. They played at Baxter Park in the summer and at the indoor bowling in the winter.

“They also had amazing social life at the bowling club and enjoyed the bands on a Saturday night. It was a big part of their lives.”

For many years the couple had a caravan at Aboyne and grew to love Deeside. It was to Aboyne that Peter was taken by Isabel, his daughter Lesley and two grandchildren for what proved an emotional trip when he took ill, said Lesley.

“Despite the emotions, it was a great day,” said Lesley.

At Baxter Park Bowling Club’s annual meeting this year, Peter was awarded a life membership in recognition of his commitment to the club over many years.

Club vice-president, Ann Stewart, said: “Peter was a great character and great fun and we will all miss him”

Lesley said there was an amazing turnout at her father’s funeral and a retiring collection raised £360 for Macmillan Cancer Support and dementia research.

