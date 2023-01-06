New Alzheimer’s centre in Perth to target ‘ever growing demand’ for support

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new Alzheimer’s support centre opening in Perth city centre will help target the ‘ever growing demand’ for dementia support.

Alzheimer Scotland will run the centre on George Street and staff hope it will provide “visible support” to those who need it.

Walk-in advice services will be available, as well as one-to-one advice sessions and wider community projects.

It will be the first Alzheimer Scotland centre in Perth and although and opening date is yet to be confirmed, it is hoped it will be up and running in the next few months.

Alzheimer Scotland Centre to provide on the spot support

Gillian Council, localities leadership directorate for Alzheimer Scotland said: “The centre will give people a visibly obvious place for people to go for support.

“People can literally just pop in when they are in town and get a quick, and responsive support.

“If someone ever has concerns about anyone they know, they will have a person to speak to.

“The centres can be used in many different ways – some people just need a little chat and some resources.

“Others need more support and can book one-to-one appointments with the advisers and get their family’s involved.

“We will have people in the centre working on community projects and providing post diagnostic support.

“We want to bring the centre to high streets so we can get people talking and seeing about dementia.

“Walking through the door and getting a warm welcome from our staff can go a long way in making sure people feel heard.”

More support needed as dementia figures rise

It is hoped the hub will make it easier for the charity to support communities across Perth and Kinross.

The centre, which used to house an optometrist, will also provide space for groups helping people with dementia and their families to meet.

Gillian added: “We have dementia advisers who will cover the whole area and provide outreaching support across the community.

“As dementia figures across Scotland rise, there is an ever growing demand for services like ours.

“We will work with schools and organisations to raise awareness of dementia and the help people can get.”

Alzheimer Scotland is a charity which focuses on helping people with dementia and their family members.

The charity has over 1,000 volunteers across Scotland who help support their projects.