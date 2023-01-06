New Alzheimer’s centre in Perth to target ‘ever growing demand’ for support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Alzheimer’s centre in Perth to target ‘ever growing demand’ for support

By Kieran Webster
January 6 2023, 12.01pm
Alzheimer Scotland will open a support centre in Perth. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Alzheimer Scotland will open a support centre in Perth. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

A new Alzheimer’s support centre opening in Perth city centre will help target the ‘ever growing demand’ for dementia support.

Alzheimer Scotland will run the centre on George Street and staff hope it will provide “visible support” to those who need it.

Walk-in advice services will be available, as well as one-to-one advice sessions and wider community projects.

It will be the first Alzheimer Scotland centre in Perth and although and opening date is yet to be confirmed, it is hoped it will be up and running in the next few months.

Alzheimer Scotland Centre to provide on the spot support

Gillian Council, localities leadership directorate for Alzheimer Scotland said: “The centre will give people a visibly obvious place for people to go for support.

“People can literally just pop in when they are in town and get a quick, and responsive support.

Gillian Council. Image: Alzheimer Scotland

“If someone ever has concerns about anyone they know, they will have a person to speak to.

“The centres can be used in many different ways – some people just need a little chat and some resources.

“Others need more support and can book one-to-one appointments with the advisers and get their family’s involved.

“We will have people in the centre working on community projects and providing post diagnostic support.

“We want to bring the centre to high streets so we can get people talking and seeing about dementia.

“Walking through the door and getting a warm welcome from our staff can go a long way in making sure people feel heard.”

More support needed as dementia figures rise

It is hoped the hub will make it easier for the charity to support communities across Perth and Kinross.

The centre, which used to house an optometrist, will also provide space for groups helping people with dementia and their families to meet.

Gillian added: “We have dementia advisers who will cover the whole area and provide outreaching support across the community.

Construction work as Alzheimer Scotland prepares to open a new centre in Perth. Image: Alzheimer Scotland

“As dementia figures across Scotland rise, there is an ever growing demand for services like ours.

“We will work with schools and organisations to raise awareness of dementia and the help people can get.”

Alzheimer Scotland is a charity which focuses on helping people with dementia and their family members.

The charity has over 1,000 volunteers across Scotland who help support their projects.

