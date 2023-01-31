Trains restart between Dundee and Aberdeen after power failure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Trains between Dundee and Aberdeen have restarted after disruption caused by a power failure.

Minor disruption to timetables is expected to last until around 5pm, but services between Dundee and Aberdeen are able to operate.

A number of journeys between Glasgow Queen Street, Perth and Dundee were affected by the line closure north of Montrose.

The fault was reported at 1.30pm on Tuesday and is expected to be fully resolved by 5pm.

Line reopens

The rail operator organised replacement buses for travellers who are impacted, with CityLink accepting ScotRail tickets between Aberdeen and Dundee.

A message on the ScotRail website said: “Following failure of the electricity supply earlier today between Montrose and Aberdeen the line has now reopened.

“Disruption is expected to last until around 5pm today.”