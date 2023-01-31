Best pictures of ‘mother of pearl’ nacreous clouds spotted in Dundee and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lucky people in Dundee and Fife were given a rare glimpse of a nacreous cloud as they woke on Tuesday morning.

Nacreous clouds are known for the coloured light they reflect before sunrise and after sunset.

The clouds are extremely rare as they only tend to form in very cold conditions, high in the atmosphere

They are often referred to as ‘mother of pearl’ clouds, due to their glistening colours, which are created from sunlight reflecting off ice crystals in the cloud.

Some were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the rare sight over parts of Fife and Dundee.

We’ve selected the best pictures of the clouds, captured by locals on Tuesday morning.