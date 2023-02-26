Melville Mitchell: Retired Dundee menswear retailer dies aged 89

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee businessman Melville Mitchell, who spent his entire career with his family’s menswear firm, Cooper & McKenzie, has died aged 89.

Melville was known as a talented retailer and marketeer but first and foremost he was a skilled tailor.

He began work at Cooper & McKenzie in Reform Street in 1949, oversaw a huge expansion programme in 1993 and finally retired from the business in 1998.

Melville also had a lifelong passion for sailing, and was a past commodore of Royal Tay Yacht Club where he oversaw the reconstruction of the previous clubhouse.

He was born in Dundee to David and Mabel Mitchell and grew up, together with his sister Audrey, in Old Craigie Road.

Melville was educated at Morgan Academy from where he joined the family firm.

His days began by cleaning fur coats before attending Bruce’s Business College. In the afternoons, Melville would spend time in the workshop learning the art of sewing.

He advanced to specialise in hand-tailoring which he loved, in particular the customer relations aspect; he offered personalised attention and would visit many customers with special requirements.

Melville spent his National Service in the RAF during the Korean War and undertook work on refurbishing Second World War munitions, before returning to Cooper & McKenzie.

The family firm had its roots in Adams and Cushnie, potato merchants, formed in 1874.

Melville’s son, Grant, explained: “As was common in these days, the partners hired a working tailor to make clothes for themselves.

“For a decade the firm continued the dual role of tailors and potato merchants, trading as JD Adams and Company.

“There must have been a poor harvest one year because a decision was made that future prosperity was in the tailoring side of the business.

“Later a Mr JC McKenzie took over the reins and was joined in 1918 by my grandfather, on his leaving school.

“In 1946 George Cooper, a Dundee furriers was purchased and larger shop premises were secured. A limited company was formed and the Cooper & McKenzie name was adopted.”

It was at Cooper & McKenzie that Melville and his future wife, Maureen, met when she went in to buy a present. Romance blossomed after they met again at a dance in the students’ union and they married on May 17 1958.

Grant said: “My father oversaw a comprehensive expansion plan which was instigated in 1993 with the purchase, rip out and refit of the entire six floors of the block. We had always traded on two.

“He was regarded with so much respect in the trade in which he spent his entire working life. His opinions would be continually sought, and were never treated lightly; this by seasoned business people who had in turn spent all their days in the menswear trade. There can be no greater compliment.”

Apart from sailing, Melville was a keen hillwalker and curler. In retirement he devoted more time to golf and was a member at Panmure.

He was a member of The Guildry of Dundee, three of the Nine Incorporated Trades of Dundee, a Round Tabler and latterly a 41 Club member.

In his younger days motorbikes and cars were a great interest and he had several cars including a Singer Sports Coupe which he rebuilt.

Grant said: “The family love of sailing will continue. I am an active member of the Royal Tay Yacht Club; father was so proud that grandson Tom followed and went on to gain selection for the GBR Youth Sailing Squad and is the current under-19 national champion in the ILCA 7 Class. My daughter Rheanna was a keen cadet member of the club and achieved RYA grade certificates one to four for sailing.”

Over the years Melville and his wife Maureen enjoyed many memorable holidays in far off lands, including a four-month round-the-world cruise, and happy times were spent in the sunshine with daughter Lynn and her three children, the Spain-based part of the family.

Melville is survived by Maureen, daughter Lynn, son Grant, daughter-in-law Audrey and five grandchildren, Dani, Andres, Jeni, Rheanna and Tom, who filled him with pride and who he loved dearly.

The funeral service is at noon on March 2 in the service rooms of Sturrock Comb & Davidson, St Vincent Street, Broughty Ferry.

You can read the family’s announcement here.