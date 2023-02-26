Melville Mitchell: Retired Dundee menswear retailer dies aged 89

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Melville Mitchell: Retired Dundee menswear retailer dies aged 89

By Chris Ferguson
February 26 2023, 11.00am
Melville Mitchell, formerly of Cooper & McKenzie of Dundee.
Melville Mitchell, formerly of Cooper & McKenzie of Dundee.

Dundee businessman Melville Mitchell, who spent his entire career with his family’s menswear firm, Cooper & McKenzie, has died aged 89.

Melville was known as a talented retailer and marketeer but first and foremost he was a skilled tailor.

He began work at Cooper & McKenzie in Reform Street in 1949, oversaw a huge expansion programme in 1993 and finally retired from the business in 1998.

Melville also had a lifelong passion for sailing, and was a past commodore of Royal Tay Yacht Club where he oversaw the reconstruction of the previous clubhouse.

He was born in Dundee to David and Mabel Mitchell and grew up, together with his sister Audrey, in Old Craigie Road.

Melville Mitchell, who spent his entire career with the family firm Cooper & McKenzie.

Melville was educated at Morgan Academy from where he joined the family firm.

His days began by cleaning fur coats before attending Bruce’s Business College. In the afternoons, Melville would spend time in the workshop learning the art of sewing.

He advanced to specialise in hand-tailoring which he loved, in particular the customer relations aspect; he offered personalised attention and would visit many customers with special requirements.

Cooper & McKenzie, Reform Street, Dundee.

Melville spent his National Service in the RAF during the Korean War and undertook work on refurbishing Second World War munitions, before returning to Cooper & McKenzie.

The family firm had its roots in Adams and Cushnie, potato merchants, formed in 1874.

Melville’s son, Grant, explained: “As was common in these days, the partners hired a working tailor to make clothes for themselves.

“For a decade the firm continued the dual role of tailors and potato merchants, trading as JD Adams and Company.

“There must have been a poor harvest one year because a decision was made that future prosperity was in the tailoring side of the business.

A historic view of Cooper & McKenzie in Reform Street, Dundee.

“Later a Mr JC McKenzie took over the reins and was joined in 1918 by my grandfather, on his leaving school.

“In 1946 George Cooper, a Dundee furriers was purchased and larger shop premises were secured. A limited company was formed and the Cooper & McKenzie name was adopted.”

It was at Cooper & McKenzie that Melville and his future wife, Maureen, met when she went in to buy a present. Romance blossomed after they met again at a dance in the students’ union and they married on May 17 1958.

Grant said: “My father oversaw a comprehensive expansion plan which was instigated in 1993 with the purchase, rip out and refit of the entire six floors of the block. We had always traded on two.

An advert for George Cooper furriers, Dundee.

“He was regarded with so much respect in the trade in which he spent his entire working life. His opinions would be continually sought, and were never treated lightly; this by seasoned business people who had in turn spent all their days in the menswear trade. There can be no greater compliment.”

Apart from sailing, Melville was a keen hillwalker and curler. In retirement he devoted more time to golf and was a member at Panmure.

Melville Mitchell was a past commodore of Royal Tay Yacht Club.

He was a member of The Guildry of Dundee, three of the Nine Incorporated Trades of Dundee, a Round Tabler and latterly a 41 Club member.

In his younger days motorbikes and cars were a great interest and he had several cars including a Singer Sports Coupe which he rebuilt.

Grant said: “The family love of sailing will continue. I am an active member of the Royal Tay Yacht Club; father was so proud that grandson Tom followed and went on to gain selection for the GBR Youth Sailing Squad and is the current under-19 national champion in the ILCA 7 Class. My daughter Rheanna was a keen cadet member of the club and achieved RYA grade certificates one to four  for sailing.”

From left, Grant Mitchell and his wife Audrey; Maureen and Melville and their daughter, Lynn.

Over the years Melville and his wife Maureen enjoyed many memorable holidays in far off lands, including a four-month round-the-world cruise, and happy times were spent in the sunshine with daughter Lynn and her three children, the Spain-based part of the family.

Melville is survived by Maureen, daughter Lynn, son Grant, daughter-in-law Audrey and five grandchildren, Dani, Andres, Jeni, Rheanna and Tom, who filled him with pride and who he loved dearly.

The funeral service is at noon on March 2 in the service rooms of Sturrock Comb & Davidson, St Vincent Street, Broughty Ferry.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
The high end cinema and games room. Image: Savills.
Luxury Fife house with sauna, cinema room, gym and cottage on sale for £625k
2
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
3
Shaun Cooper.
Dundee dealer ‘relieved’ to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag…
4
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
5
The gates to Kirriemuir recycling centre are set to stay permanently closed. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Monifieth and Kirriemuir recycling centres face axe in Angus Council budget
6
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Exam appeals 2022 Picture shows; St Paul's Academy/Glenalmond College. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Exam appeals disparity: Find out how many results were successfully challenged in Tayside and…
7
David Irvine appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Tesco brawler rained down blows during ‘nasty’ broad daylight attack
8
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Pub chain hope to see Arbroath’s Portcullis rise again
9
The bar at Forgans in Broughty Ferry, Dundee
5 of the best spots for a boozy brunch in Dundee
10
Fox, left, and his assistant Stevie Crawford. Image: SNS
Liam Fox confesses to Dundee United job uncertainty following ‘unacceptable’ Ross County collapse

More from The Courier

Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience 'fight'
The incident took place at Dysart St Clair Parish Church in Dysart, near Kirkcaldy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Man caught breaking into Fife church while wearing high-vis jacket
Zak Rudden has got his first St Johnstone goal and Dan Phillips his first red card. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone should definitely appeal Dan Phillips red card and on-loan Dundee…
Fife tattie guru John Marshall at the Kirrie event. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Take your pick of the best shots from Kirrie Tattie Day
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch
Dr Yule's daughter Rosemary Yule and minister Rev Karen Fenwick greet people arriving. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tributes paid at memorial service for tragic Forfar GP Bill Yule
Rab's found himself back in a hotel room again.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm in a hotel room again. How did that happen?
Michael O'Halloran. Image: SNS.
Michael O'Halloran: Leaving St Johnstone for Cove Rangers was a 'no-brainer'
Ukrainian children Yeva Berehovenko (left) and Sasha Protsenko carry a wreath during the ceremony. Image: Phil Hannah.
Blairgowrie holds ceremony to mark one year since start of Ukraine war
All-Strong Gym, is run by Andy Douglas and his wife Jess. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Scotland All-Strong: The Perth gym putting mental health first

Editor's Picks

Most Commented