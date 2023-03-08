Emergency services attend serious crash on A90 near Brechin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road this afternoon.

The incident took place at 4pm next to the B966 junction at Keithlock, about two miles north of Brechin.

Three fire and rescue appliances attended, including two from Stonehaven and one from Montrose.

As well as this, a heavy rescue unit from Aberdeen was also deployed to the A90, with rescue and stabilisation equipment also being used.

Police and ambulance were also in attendance at the incident.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We’re no longer in attendance and the last appliance left at 5.15pm.”

Police have been asked for a comment.