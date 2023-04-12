Morag Mochan (Long) obituary: ‘Dedicated’ Dundonian who forged teaching career in Canada

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morag Mochan, a Dundonian who spent most of teaching career in Canada, has died aged 84.

She taught in Northern Alberta before moving to British Columbia in 2007 where she became heavily involved in social justice matters.

Morag was born in Dundee in 1938 to parents Jane (Jean) and James (Kilt) Long.

Her early years were spent living on the Hilltown and she attended St Mary’s Forebank School and Lawside Academy.

Graduation

Morag then attended St Andrews University where she completed her studies before receiving her teaching certificate from Glasgow University.

It was there she met her future husband, John, and the couple married in 1961.

Morag began her teaching career in Glasgow and then, together with John and her young family, moved to Grande Prairie in Northern Alberta, Canada, in 1969.

The family lived in Grande Prairie for almost 40 years while Morag taught at elementary, junior high and high school levels.

After retiring from teaching she also served as chair of the Catholic school board for several years.

Tribute

Her cousin, Jim Malone of Dundee, said: “Morag relocated to Victoria, British Columbia in 2007 and continued to engage in social justice issues until her death.

“She was especially dedicated to reconciliation with indigenous communities harmed by colonialism and residential schools in Canada.

“She loved coming home to Dundee to see her family particularly her brother Moray and his family.

“Morag was predeceased by husband John, sons Iain and David, and leaves behind daughters Shona, Alyne and wee Morag, loving grandchildren and extended family.”