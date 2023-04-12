COURIER OPINION: Scottish Government must get to grips with bird flu crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Scottish Government must get to grips with bird flu crisis

The spread of bird flu is wiping out populations across Scotland. It's time the virus was given the consideration it deserves.

dead goose on a Scottish beach.
A dead goose on a beach in Scotland, where bird flu is now threatening the survival of some species. Image: Shutterstock.
By The Courier

It says a lot about the challenges facing society in Scotland that a bird flu outbreak so serious it threatens the very survival of some species has been able to fly so far under the radar.

It’s a point underlined yesterday by a new NatureScot report into the unfolding avian flu crisis.

The document is a troubling read, setting out the scale of the threat posed to wild birds.

Barnacle geese, which migrate from Norway to Scotland, are among the worst hit by bird flu.

roadside sign setting out bird flu control measures.
Bird flu sign on a road in Fife, Scotland. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

More than 13,000 are estimated to have died since the virus was first detected within their number in the autumn of 2021.

That figure means one-third of the known barnacle geese population has been wiped out in just 18 months.

And they are far from alone. Geographically separate barnacle geese populations have also been hit by bird flu in Scotland. And other seabird species and birds of prey are affected.

With the spread of the virus difficult to control once it has established itself in a bird population, there are concerns some species may be wiped out altogether by the outbreak.

That is a terrible prospect and one that deserves attention at the top table of Scottish life.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has much on his plate. But the NatureScot report is not something that can be ignored.

Scotland’s magnificent wildlife is an asset to the nation.

In good times and bad, that asset must be given the due care and attention it richly deserves.

