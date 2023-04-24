Dundee group fundraising in memory of Sophy Mitchell close in on target

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group fundraising in memory of late Dundee woman Sophy Mitchell are closing in on their target after completing their first of three cycles.

Sophy died in August last year, aged 31, just months after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

She captured the hearts of the city with her smile and will to live, as well as her efforts to raise awareness of the disease.

Now the couple’s best man Mackie Amd, and friend Liam Stewart, have joined forces with husband Kevin to help pay back those who helped Sophy.

They are aiming to raise £6,000 for Roxburghe House, Ninewells Hospital and the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh – with Sophy having received care at them all.

They have already raised more than £5,000 after Mackie and Liam along with several others completed their first ride on Sunday.

Supported by Kevin, they travelled 72 miles from the Edinburgh hospital to Ninewells.

Two more cycles are planned – on May 6, when they will cycle from Roxburghe House in Aberdeen to the hospice in Dundee, a distance of about 70 miles; and a 63-mile cycle from Edinburgh to Glasgow the following day.

Kevin said: “I can’t thank everyone enough for what they are doing.

“The lads smashed the first cycle on Sunday. I know Sophy would be so proud.”

‘This is our way of saying thanks’

Sophy, who worked as a learning and digital resources specialist at Dundee and Angus College, went through 10 rounds of radiotherapy in a bid to prolong her life but was told she had just months to live after finding out she had the disease.

She died on August 24 at Roxburghe House with Kevin and other family members by her side.

Liam said: “Sophy was lovingly cared for by staff at Ninewells Ward 32 and Roxburgh House at the start and end of this terrible journey.

“This is our way of saying thanks.”

Friend Kelvin Kerr, of Kerr’s Dairy – which is sponsoring the three cycles – said: “Kevin and other members of his family have worked for us for many years.

“We want to help and provide support. Kevin and Sophy are loved by everyone and we are grateful to be able to have the chance to help with this fundraising.”

Following her death, Kevin told The Courier his wife had fought bravely until the end – and managed to keep her familiar smile.

He said: “The love and admiration I had for Sophy will never be repeated.”

Sophy’s own final words, penned before her death and given to The Courier for use afterwards, said: “Well that’s me, I’ve gone to sleep for good.

“I’m at peace now, they say, but truth be told I know I didn’t feel at peace.

“I felt anger, hurt and sadness at what I’ve left behind.

“I tried to fight and fight but I’m too tired now and just can’t do it any longer.”