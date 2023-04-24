KIRSTY STRICKLAND: John Nicolson, Twitter and the strange case of the urinating man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: John Nicolson, Twitter and the strange case of the urinating man

Mystery surrounds the identity of a man apparently seen urinating on John Nicolson's door, but the SNP MP's response is a cautionary tale for our times.

SNP MP John Nicolson took to Twitter to name and shame a man for urinating on his office door - and then things took a strange turn.
By Kirsty Strickland

It began, as so many of the best stories do, with a man doing a wee somewhere he shouldn’t.

The ‘somewhere he shouldn’t’, in this case was the door of SNP MP John Nicolson’s constituency office.

A photo of the incident, which is said to have happened several years ago, shows a man with his back to the camera in the standard man-doing-some-public-disorder pose.

The photo resurfaced this week after John Nicolson tweeted to tell his 63,000 followers that the culprit had been unmasked at last.

The Ochil and South Perthshire MP declared that his Twitter sleuths had solved the mystery. He then named (and tagged) the alleged culprit and proudly boasted that the damning evidence was on its way to the police.

Shortly after this bold – some might say foolish – statement, it seems the certainty John Nicolson felt when publicly naming and shaming Douglas McNab had dwindled away.

The SNP MP deleted his post and acted as though the whole thing hadn’t happened.

Now, the target of Mr Nicolson’s accusation has spoken out. He says he is innocent and he will be seeking legal advice.

What a mess.

John Nicolson tweet had ‘significant’ impact

It goes without saying that if you are a public figure and you are going to accuse a member of the public of peeing on your door, you had better be pretty damn sure you’ve got the right guy.

SNP MP John Nicolson. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

There might not be a specific section on this in the MP’s guidebook. But surely it’s a matter of common sense?

But then again, social media – and Twitter, in particular – is a place where common sense goes to die.

Twitter is full of self-righteous posturing. Which is perhaps why Mr Nicolson felt it was the best place to try out his Hercule Poirot bit.

Social media offers users an intoxicating mix of validation and instant gratification.

But, as we have seen in this instance, it isn’t without its casualties.

Mr McNab says that he has been “stood down’’ from his job while this matter is sorted out.

He told the Courier that the impact on him had been ‘’significant’’.

“It is a shock to me and it is spiralling’’ he said.

Think before you tweet – a lesson for all of us

Mr McNab isn’t the first person to become the target of online mob justice. And he definitely won’t be the last.

In an ideal world, we would all be lovely towards each other on social media.

We would only say nice things. And we would finish every interaction with a smattering of kisses.

We would replace full stops with heart emojis. Gifs would be used liberally to emphasise the good intentions of our messages.

On reflection, that actually sounds quite annoying. So for the time being lets’ just agree that accounts with a large following should be mindful of the potential ramifications of their online actions.

Imagine social media without the shouting. Image: Shutterstock.

I say that not from a place of piety, but from my own inglorious social media missteps.

I don’t use Twitter much these days but I used to be an enthusiast.

Off the top of my head, I can think of at least five occasions where I now realise I was in the wrong but was, at the time, certain – and extremely vocal – about the fact that I was right.

There are probably more occasions when the lure of online clout clouded my judgement and I was too harsh towards other people, or too sure of the invulnerability of my own opinions.

You live and you learn and hopefully John Nicolson will too.

And if anybody ever pees on my door you better believe I’ll be sending away for DNA testing before I hit tweet.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Opinion

JIM CRUMLEY: Westminster's SNP witch-hunt has devolution in its sights
2
REBECCA BAIRD: No amount of money can take the class out of Douglas Stuart
ALASTAIR STEWART: Emergency alert test - telling domestic abuse survivors to turn off phones…
LYNNE HOGGAN: How a Crieff bride and her dancing dog turned me into a…
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf's luck just ran out
COURIER OPINION: Can Shona Robison silence SNP critics' jeers?
KEVIN PRINGLE: Callum Davidson's departure from St Johnstone shows the beautiful game is a…
RAB DOUGLAS: Callum Davidson's St Johnstone legacy will never be tainted and Steven MacLean…
KEZIA DUGDALE: Deposit return scheme should be binned, not kicked down the road
5
STEVE FINAN: Scottish Greens need to ditch the gender politics and get back to…
5

Most Read

1
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
2
Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Perth street
3
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
4
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
3
5
Dundee pervert brought tent, condoms and sex toys to meet ‘girl’ he thought was…
6
‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
7
Son blamed dead dad for massive street Valium haul found in Dundee home
8
Fife community group outlines plans to take over historic hotel
9
Warning to Dundee drivers over roadworks near Forfar Road junction
10
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation

More from The Courier

Otter odyssey: Following in Gavin Maxwell’s footsteps with trip to remote bay that inspired…
Dundee group fundraising in memory of Sophy Mitchell close in on target
Exhibition: Perthshire-based artist Liz Myhill depicts nature at its wildest
More than 50 trees lost during vandalism at Perth school
Fife teacher 'met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity'
Dundee Airport operator sees passenger figures soar to pre-pandemic levels
Safe containing jewellery stolen in raid on Fife house
Northern Lights put on dazzling display across Tayside and Fife - with more to…
Mitchell's Monza highs and lows on top-flight sportscar debut
Plans for student flats lodged 5 months after Dundee Robertson's fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]