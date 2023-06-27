Dundee creep snared by paedophile hunters told ‘schoolgirl’ that ‘age isn’t an issue’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee creep snared by paedophile hunters told ‘schoolgirl’ that ‘age isn’t an issue’

Michael McColl asked for photographs after sending explicit files.

By Ross Gardiner
Michael McColl leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Michael McColl leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Dundonian creep was snared by paedophile hunters after sending a video of himself performing a sex act to someone he believed was a schoolgirl.

Michael McColl appeared in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit trying to communicate indecently with a child last year.

McColl spent two and a half months sending sick messages to the decoy account.

These included photos of his private parts and a video of him performing a sex act.

The 42-year-old will be sentenced on July 21.

Sick correspondence

McColl pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with a child by sending sexual messages and files over Whatsapp and a dating site.

From his home in Adamson Court in Dundee, McColl sent the messages for the purposes of gaining sexual gratification or for humiliating, alarming or distressing his victim.

Between January 12 and April 1 in 2023, he communicated with an account he believed belonged to a 13-year-old girl called Megan Ashfield.

In fact, his messages were being received by a grown woman posing as a schoolgirl.

‘You need an older boy’

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova told the court the account user quickly told McColl she was only 13.

“Despite this, he continues to speak in a sexual manner,” she said.

McColl sent a photo of his erect penis and and then asked: “Show me one pic of you.

“Do me a sexy one of you in underwear.”

In response, McColl was told she was too young but he continued badgering her for pyjama pictures.

McColl’s sick chat came via Whatsapp. Image: Shutterstock.

The account user told told McColl after he sent a picture of his genitals, she had never seen “a real one before” because she was 13.

He responded with a video of him performing a sex act.

The “girl” continued to stress she wasn’t used to seeing such content as she was only 13.

McColl told her she looked older than that.

Responding to more of her requests for photographs, the decoy said she would get into trouble.

McColl began asking whether the girl had a boyfriend. He was told the boys at her school were stupid.

“You need an older boy like me to look after you,” he said.

He said they could be boyfriend and girlfriend and added: “Age isn’t an issue.”

In the dock

Police arrested McColl on April 1 and his mobile phone was seized and analysed.

He has been on bail since appearing in court on May 23 last year.

After his guilty plea was recorded, a motion to forfeit the phone went unopposed.

Solicitor David Sinclair said: “He does have a record going back of some vintage.

“Mr McColl has been very co-operative throughout.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentencing until next month for background reports.

He placed McColl on the Sex Offenders Register on an interim basis.

