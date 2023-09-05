Caryn Brannan: Husband’s tribute to family’s ‘rock’ after death of Carnoustie mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caryn Brannan: Husband's tribute to family's 'rock' after death of Carnoustie mum

Despite her troubles, Caryn and her best friend Karen Buchan embarked on fundraising for Maggie's Centre in Dundee and Macmillan Cancer Support in Arbroath.

By Chris Ferguson



In her finals days in Roxburghe House, the spirits of Caryn Brannan were lifted by a surprise visit by her beloved dog Pepe.

She had particularly missed walking her dogs during her 12 years living with cancer so husband, Anton, took Pepe to visit Caryn in the very final stages of her illness.

“He saw her and jumped on the bed. It gave her such a boost. I took a photograph of them together and eventually decided to share it to show their bond and h0w pets can bring joy,” said Anton.

That photograph was taken almost exactly six months after Caryn, 60, of Carnoustie was told she had only months to live.

She had first been diagnosed with breast cancer 12 years ago while working in the book-binding department of DC Thomson’s West Ward Works.




“At the time, her department was being closed and her colleagues were worried for their futures, so Caryn kept the news to herself to avoid putting additional stress on them,” said Anton.

She underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy and was able to begin a new career as a part-time carer.

However, five-and-a-half years ago the cancer returned. Tumours were found at the base of Caryn’s spine and it later spread to her liver and lungs.

She underwent drugs therapy but 15 months ago suffered a further blow when a rare womb cancer was discovered, leading to a total hysterectomy.

Despite her own troubles, Caryn and her best friend Karen Buchan embarked on fundraising for Maggie’s Centre in Dundee and Macmillan Cancer Support in Arbroath.

She also bravely took to the catwalk in a fashion show in Carnoustie Golf Hotel organised by her hairdresser.

In September last year, Dundee fashion designer Hayley Scanlan and her sister Holly, who are family friends, walked the West Highland Way on Caryn’s behalf and raised £3300 for Macmillan’s Arbroath unit.

Anton, a former factory shift supervisor, and Caryn, had known each other for 48 years.

They met as 12 year olds during the summer holidays when he cycled from Dundee to Invergowrie and bumped into Caryn.




They met up again when they were 16, started going out seriously when they were 18 and got married within two years at St Clement’s Church. In time they had two daughters, Laura and Rachel.

Caryn was the daughter of Robert and Ruth Barr and grew up in Invergowrie with her sister Hazel.

She went to Liff Road and Lochee primary schools before moving on to Harris Academy. When she left school she had a brief spell at Timex before joining the staff of DC Thomson.

Anton said: “Caryn was very brave and never flinched over the years and in March this year was given the dreadful news she had six months to live.

“She decided to give chemotherapy a go to try to prolong her life but it was not successful. All the way through her cancer journey she never really broke down although there were a few tears during her final diagnosis.




“Caryn was the rock of the family and pulled the rest of the family through. She was always smiling, always laughing and joking.”

At Caryn’s funeral at Dundee crematorium on Thursday September 7 at 3.30pm, Anton has asked mourners to wear pink and a collection will be made for Macmillan and Roxburghe House.

“The staff at Roxburghe House were amazing. Caryn initially went in while we made arrangements for her to be at home but when she got there she decided to stay. It is not a place anyone wants to go to but the staff made her welcome and comfortable,” said Anton.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

