Caryn Brannan: Husband’s tribute to family’s ‘rock’ after death of Carnoustie mum

In her finals days in Roxburghe House, the spirits of Caryn Brannan were lifted by a surprise visit by her beloved dog Pepe.

She had particularly missed walking her dogs during her 12 years living with cancer so husband, Anton, took Pepe to visit Caryn in the very final stages of her illness.

“He saw her and jumped on the bed. It gave her such a boost. I took a photograph of them together and eventually decided to share it to show their bond and h0w pets can bring joy,” said Anton.

That photograph was taken almost exactly six months after Caryn, 60, of Carnoustie was told she had only months to live.

She had first been diagnosed with breast cancer 12 years ago while working in the book-binding department of DC Thomson’s West Ward Works.

“At the time, her department was being closed and her colleagues were worried for their futures, so Caryn kept the news to herself to avoid putting additional stress on them,” said Anton.

She underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy and was able to begin a new career as a part-time carer.

However, five-and-a-half years ago the cancer returned. Tumours were found at the base of Caryn’s spine and it later spread to her liver and lungs.

She underwent drugs therapy but 15 months ago suffered a further blow when a rare womb cancer was discovered, leading to a total hysterectomy.

Despite her own troubles, Caryn and her best friend Karen Buchan embarked on fundraising for Maggie’s Centre in Dundee and Macmillan Cancer Support in Arbroath.

She also bravely took to the catwalk in a fashion show in Carnoustie Golf Hotel organised by her hairdresser.

In September last year, Dundee fashion designer Hayley Scanlan and her sister Holly, who are family friends, walked the West Highland Way on Caryn’s behalf and raised £3300 for Macmillan’s Arbroath unit.

Anton, a former factory shift supervisor, and Caryn, had known each other for 48 years.

They met as 12 year olds during the summer holidays when he cycled from Dundee to Invergowrie and bumped into Caryn.

They met up again when they were 16, started going out seriously when they were 18 and got married within two years at St Clement’s Church. In time they had two daughters, Laura and Rachel.

Caryn was the daughter of Robert and Ruth Barr and grew up in Invergowrie with her sister Hazel.

She went to Liff Road and Lochee primary schools before moving on to Harris Academy. When she left school she had a brief spell at Timex before joining the staff of DC Thomson.

Anton said: “Caryn was very brave and never flinched over the years and in March this year was given the dreadful news she had six months to live.

“She decided to give chemotherapy a go to try to prolong her life but it was not successful. All the way through her cancer journey she never really broke down although there were a few tears during her final diagnosis.

“Caryn was the rock of the family and pulled the rest of the family through. She was always smiling, always laughing and joking.”

At Caryn’s funeral at Dundee crematorium on Thursday September 7 at 3.30pm, Anton has asked mourners to wear pink and a collection will be made for Macmillan and Roxburghe House.

“The staff at Roxburghe House were amazing. Caryn initially went in while we made arrangements for her to be at home but when she got there she decided to stay. It is not a place anyone wants to go to but the staff made her welcome and comfortable,” said Anton.

