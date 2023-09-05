Cyclist taken to hospital after incident in Perth

A woman has been taken to hospital following an incident in Perth.

Emergency services attended the scene just before 8am on Tuesday.

The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance.

Her condition is not known.

It is understood she was a cyclist.

The incident is understood to have taken place outside Perth Community Fire Station.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 7.55am today to attend an incident in Perth.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and transported one female patient to Ninewells Hospital.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.