Dundee most dangerous city in Scotland for pedestrians, figures show

Dundee is the most dangerous city in Scotland for pedestrians, government figures have revealed.

Data from the U.K government’s department for transport show the City of Discovery had the highest percentage of pedestrian collisions in Scotland between 2012 and 2021.

The figures also reveal Dundee is the second most dangerous area in the U.K for pedestrians, with only London City proving to be more treacherous.

The government figures show there was an average of 132 collisions in Dundee each year in the decade between 2012 and 2021.

An average of 32 – which equates to 24% – of these involved pedestrians.

The figures also shows that, statistically, 2018 was the most dangerous year for pedestrians in the City of Discovery.

During this twelve month period, 29% of collisions involved a pedestrian.

How does Dundee compare to other areas?

The analysis of the figures, carried out by personal injury experts Claims.co.uk, revealed London City had the highest percentage of pedestrian collisions in the U.K.

Between 2012 and 2021, there were, on average, 211 collisions a month, with 28% of these involving pedestrians.

In Scotland, Glasgow City was the second most dangerous area – and fourth overall in the U.K.

Data shows there was an average of 768 collisions a year, with 22% of these involving a pedestrian.

Inverclyde proved to be the third most dangerous area in Scotland for pedestrians, with 20% of the, on average, 73 collisions a year involving a pedestrian.

Westminster, Camden, Oldham, Liverpool, Manchester, and Bolton made up the rest of the top ten.

A spokesperson for Claims.co.uk said: “While some areas in the UK may have a considerably large amount of collisions involving cars, it’s interesting to also where the hotspots for pedestrian collisions are as well.

“It’s essential to see this information nowadays too, with many cities turning more and more walkable with time, and this list highlights potentially where work needs to be done.”