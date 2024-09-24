Dundee set for UK-first nature programme which could transform Coldside into ‘mini Eden’

Dundee is set to benefit from a first-of-a-kind nature programme being launched in partnership with the Eden Project.

The Royal Society of Arts (RSA) is working alongside Eden and Bath Spa University to create Playful Green Planet.

The programme is aiming to transform how children connect with nature and community through outdoor creative play.

And the Coldside area of the city will be one of the first locations in the UK to benefit.

Local community will have their say

Drawing on the expertise and talents of local artists, the area will be transformed into “ecologically thriving” outdoor playrooms and classrooms – inspired by Forest of Imagination’s ‘mini Edens’.

This will be led by Playful Green Planets ‘stewards’ – local environmental and social experts – to ensure spaces and experiences are co-created with local children.

In Coldside, this will be a coalition between the Maxwell Community Centre and Garden, and ‘Toadstool Trails’ – a project led by local artist Suzanne Scott and the Dundee Medical School Healthcare Improvement Team.

They will be supported by the Eden Project, which will bring its experience and expertise in developing nature-based spaces and activities for children.

The teams will work closely with local communities to co-design these spaces to best work for them.

This could be scaling up existing community programmes, providing training, adding biodiversity, transforming a neglected space or making spaces more accessible to all.

The project is being supported by The National Lottery Community Fund. More details will be announced in due course.

‘Landmark project’

Sir Tim Smit, co-founder of the Eden Project, said: “We are delighted to work with the RSA on this landmark project which puts nature at the heart of a radical new approach to education.

“Playful Green Planet will start by transforming locations in Dundee, creating thriving outdoor classrooms to reach those children left behind by traditional education routes.

“We look forward to seeing this go from strength to strength in the years ahead”.

Joanna Choukeir, Director of Design and Innovation at the RSA, added: “We are so excited to begin work on Playful Green Planet and are enormously grateful to The National Lottery Community Fund for the support to make this work happen.

“With our partners, we want to equip a generation of young leaders with the confidence and capabilities to connect with, care for, and regenerate people, places and planet.”