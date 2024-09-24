Montrose short term-let approved after neighbour’s claim of ‘misogynistic’ behaviour

A property firm owner has rejected claims of “unneighbourly conduct” as Angus councillors passed his bid for a Montrose short-term let.

TPC Property Rentals application for the five-bedroom house at 34 Baltic Street went before the area’s civic licensing committee.

And claims a building firm working on house had been “misogynistic” towards a neighbour were firmly rejected by the firm’s solicitor.

The property is a two storey terraced house with a capacity of ten residents.

There were no objections from Police Scotland, environmental health and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

But neighbour Rana Littlejohn lodged a letter of objection with the council.

She claimed: “The owner/workmen renovating and residing at this property have been appalling and rude to females.

“They have incensed me and other neighbours to the point we have been closely watching developments.”

Claims of unneighbourly behaviour rejected

The applicant’s solicitor Stephen Forsyth said Ms Littlejohn’s claims were firmly denied.

He said his client had built up a successful portfolio of buy to let properties.

“He has not spoken to this lady directly so it certainly was not him,” said Mr Forsyth.

And his client had investigated the claims with his contractor.

“The building company employees deny any unneighbourly or misogynistic conduct towards this lady, which is quite a serious allegation.

“He has used this company for five years because they do come particularly highly regarded.”

Mr Forsyth added: “My client has never had any issues and takes all the regulations very seriously.

“The property is not yet live and the reason for that is he simply wouldn’t do that because a licence has to be in place.”

Ms Littlejohn did not attend the committee to speak to her objection.

Councillors unanimously approved the short-term let licence.