Montrose short term-let approved after neighbour’s claim of ‘misogynistic’ behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose short term-let approved after neighbour’s claim of ‘misogynistic’ behaviour

A claim workmen at the five-bedroom Baltic Street house had been "appalling and rude" was firmly rejected by the property's owner.

By Graham Brown
A licence has been granted for the house in Baltic Street, Montrose. Image: Google
A licence has been granted for the house in Baltic Street, Montrose. Image: Google

A property firm owner has rejected claims of “unneighbourly conduct” as Angus councillors passed his bid for a Montrose short-term let.

TPC Property Rentals application for the five-bedroom house at 34 Baltic Street went before the area’s civic licensing committee.

And claims a building firm working on house had been “misogynistic” towards a neighbour were firmly rejected by the firm’s solicitor.

The property is a two storey terraced house with a capacity of ten residents.

There were no objections from Police Scotland, environmental health and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

But neighbour Rana Littlejohn lodged a letter of objection with the council.

She claimed: “The owner/workmen renovating and residing at this property have been appalling and rude to females.

“They have incensed me and other neighbours to the point we have been closely watching developments.”

Claims of unneighbourly behaviour rejected

The applicant’s solicitor Stephen Forsyth said Ms Littlejohn’s claims were firmly denied.

He said his client had built up a successful portfolio of buy to let properties.

“He has not spoken to this lady directly so it certainly was not him,” said Mr Forsyth.

And his client had investigated the claims with his contractor.

“The building company employees deny any unneighbourly or misogynistic conduct towards this lady, which is quite a serious allegation.

“He has used this company for five years because they do come particularly highly regarded.”

Mr Forsyth added: “My client has never had any issues and takes all the regulations very seriously.

“The property is not yet live and the reason for that is he simply wouldn’t do that because a licence has to be in place.”

Ms Littlejohn did not attend the committee to speak to her objection.

Councillors unanimously approved the short-term let licence.

More from Angus & The Mearns

A house conversion of Maule Memorial Church in Tarfside has been approved. Image: Voigt Architects
Angus Planning Ahead: Arbroath holiday park expansion and Glens church house conversion
Serena Cowdy and Brian Boyd's administration departures have left the SNP with minority control of Angus Council. Image: Angus Council/DC Thomson
How Serena Cowdy's SNP exit will change the shape of Angus Council's chamber
Ross Russell welding the new Bell Rock walkway. Image: Rob Ionides/Northern Lighthouse Board
VIDEO: Why a helicopter has been buzzing around the Bell Rock lighthouse off Arbroath
Angus House, Forfar
Forfar police move into Angus Council HQ after closure of station
The site sits close to the access road for Longparke Farm Shop. Image: Google Street View
Plans for new Dundee care home near Dobbies garden centre
An Ember bus in Dundee.
Bus operator Ember launches new route with stops in Dundee and Angus
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel at the operating table in August this year.
Eljamel inquiry spin doctor role created and salary revealed ahead of NHS Tayside surgeon…
4
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
7 things NHS Tayside forced to say sorry for in past two years
7
Ambulance at Strathmore Rugby Club
Mum of Dunfermline teen injured at Forfar rugby match praises emergency response
The crowds showed up in their masses to see the new facility. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Take a first look inside Monifieth's new £2.3m community hub

Conversation