Two hospitalised after crash involving bike and pedestrian in Kirkcaldy

Three ambulances and a special operations paramedic team were part of a major emergency response.

By Neil Henderson
Chapel Level, Kirkcaldy.
Chapel Level in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a motorbike and a pedestrian in Kirkcaldy.

Chapel Level, near Kirkcaldy Retail Park, was closed after the collision at around 8pm on Monday.

Three ambulances and a specialist paramedic team were called to the scene as part of a major emergency response.

Motorcyclist and pedestrian injured in the Kirkcaldy crash

It is understood both the pedestrian and the motorcyclist were injured in the crash.

The extent of their injuries has not been confirmed.

Social media reports also suggested a dog had been involved – The Courier has contacted Police Scotland for more details.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.06pm on Monday to attend an incident on Chapel Level, Kirkcaldy.

“Three ambulances as well as our special operations team were dispatched with our first resource arriving on scene within three minutes.

“We transported one patient to New Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and one patient to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.”

