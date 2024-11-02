Dundee beauty salon owner ‘devastated’ after stock worth £9,000 stolen in break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee beauty salon owner ‘devastated’ after stock worth £9,000 stolen in break-in

She believes the criminals knew exactly what they were looking for.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Hilltown salon Fresh Aura Beauty is closed due to the break-in Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Products and goods worth thousands of pounds have been stolen in a break-in at a Dundee beauty salon.

Thieves targeted Fresh Beauty Aura in Hilltown on Wednesday night.

Owner Marina Doyle says she feels “devastated and violated” by the break-in at her premises.

She believes the criminals knew exactly what they were looking for.

Dundee beauty salon owner ‘will fight back from this’

Marina, 33, recently reached the finals of Scotland’s Hair and Beauty Awards in only her first year running the business.

She said: “I have been hit hard by this but I won’t allow it to get me down.

“I will fight back. What is done is done and I am trying not to get too upset.”

Marina says up to £9,000 in products and equipment was taken.

“There was little or no damage, which I am grateful for,” she added.

“But they took all the beauty and aesthetic products, tools, lights, equipment and even a fridge.

“It’s like they definitely knew what they were looking for and wanting to take.”

Hilltown businesswoman’s ‘guilt’ about thefts

Marina says she was gutted that the thieves had also taken products belonging to two women who rent chairs from her in the salon.

“I know it’s not my fault but I feel really responsible and guilty about that,” she said.

Marina said: “I have worked so hard over the past 18 months to build my business, ploughing everything I have earned back into the salon.

“With the help of family I have already bought more products and hope to be back in business as much as possible next week.”

Marina believes the break-in took place on Wednesday between 7pm and 10.30pm, when she was told the door to the salon was wide open.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a break-in at a premises on Hilltown in Dundee.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

