Dundee beauty salon owner ‘devastated’ after stock worth £9,000 stolen in break-in

Products and goods worth thousands of pounds have been stolen in a break-in at a Dundee beauty salon.

Thieves targeted Fresh Beauty Aura in Hilltown on Wednesday night.

Owner Marina Doyle says she feels “devastated and violated” by the break-in at her premises.

She believes the criminals knew exactly what they were looking for.

Dundee beauty salon owner ‘will fight back from this’

Marina, 33, recently reached the finals of Scotland’s Hair and Beauty Awards in only her first year running the business.

She said: “I have been hit hard by this but I won’t allow it to get me down.

“I will fight back. What is done is done and I am trying not to get too upset.”

Marina says up to £9,000 in products and equipment was taken.

“There was little or no damage, which I am grateful for,” she added.

“But they took all the beauty and aesthetic products, tools, lights, equipment and even a fridge.

“It’s like they definitely knew what they were looking for and wanting to take.”

Hilltown businesswoman’s ‘guilt’ about thefts

Marina says she was gutted that the thieves had also taken products belonging to two women who rent chairs from her in the salon.

“I know it’s not my fault but I feel really responsible and guilty about that,” she said.

Marina said: “I have worked so hard over the past 18 months to build my business, ploughing everything I have earned back into the salon.

“With the help of family I have already bought more products and hope to be back in business as much as possible next week.”

Marina believes the break-in took place on Wednesday between 7pm and 10.30pm, when she was told the door to the salon was wide open.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a break-in at a premises on Hilltown in Dundee.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”