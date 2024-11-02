Police charge man, 42, after armed officers scour Dundee streets for suspect with weapon

A 42-year-old man has been charged after police were called to reports of a suspect with a weapon on a Dundee residential street.

Armed officers descended on The Willows in Whitfield shortly before 9am on Saturday.

Locals described seeing numerous police vehicles in the area, including on nearby Longhaugh Road.

The man was subsequently traced to Inveresk Gardens.

No one was injured during the incident.

Man due in court on Monday

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.50am on Saturday, police were called to a report of a man with a weapon in The Willows area of Dundee.

“The 42-year-old man, who was subsequently traced in the area of Inveresk Gardens, has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and he is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, November 4.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. No one was injured during the incident.”