Police charge man, 42, after armed officers scour Dundee streets for suspect with weapon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police charge man, 42, after armed officers scour Dundee streets for suspect with weapon

Officers were called to the Whitfield area of the city on Saturday morning.

By Laura Devlin
Police were called to The Willows area of Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Police were called to The Willows area of Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

A 42-year-old man has been charged after police were called to reports of a suspect with a weapon on a Dundee residential street.

Armed officers descended on The Willows in Whitfield shortly before 9am on Saturday.

Locals described seeing numerous police vehicles in the area, including on nearby Longhaugh Road.

The man was subsequently traced to Inveresk Gardens.

No one was injured during the incident.

Man due in court on Monday

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.50am on Saturday, police were called to a report of a man with a weapon in The Willows area of Dundee.

“The 42-year-old man, who was subsequently traced in the area of Inveresk Gardens, has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and he is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, November 4.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.  No one was injured during the incident.”

More from Dundee

Police were called to The Willows area of Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee beauty salon owner 'devastated' after stock worth £9,000 stolen in break-in
A calf.
Dundee scientists in costly cattle parasite breakthrough
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Sheriff says Angus woman's death at Ninewells 'not in vain'
Police were called to The Willows area of Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Best pictures as D&A College students celebrate graduations
Police were called to The Willows area of Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Autistic youngster cries tears of joy as Dundee Asda worker rescues her beloved plush…
Police were called to The Willows area of Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Police probe after man 'approaches child' near Dundee primary school
Police were called to The Willows area of Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
'Terrified' kids forced to hide as Dundee yobs launch fireworks from bikes
9
Sig Sauer logo
Offshore worker 'naughty boy' tried to order gun to Dundee address
Spencer Shek singing outside the Overgate Shopping Centre.
Dundee busker claims council rules are killing city centre
15
Police were called to The Willows area of Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee man living in Spain says floods left home region looking like a 'warzone'