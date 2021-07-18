Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Inflatables warning after three kids in dinghy blown offshore at Fife beach

By Alasdair Clark
July 18 2021, 11.57am Updated: July 19 2021, 9.35am
RNLI rescue
Crews were called to three incidents involving inflatables

Beach-goers in Fife have been warned about the use of inflatables in open water after Kinghorn RNLI were called out to three rescues on Saturday.

All three rescues involved people using inflatable equipment, including three children in a dinghy blown offshore at Aberdour.

The volunteer lifesavers were called out shortly after 3:30pm. Locals had reported an inflatable dinghy with three children which had been blown offshore from Aberdour Black Sands beach in Fife.

A nearby vessel was able to assist and take the casualties to safety, with Kinghorn RNLI stood down as a result.

Fife beach inflatables warning from RNLI
Kinghorn RNLI shared the risks of inflatables on the beach

In a second incident shortly before 5:30pm, the coastguard received multiple 999 calls reporting a paddleboard with two people on board in difficulty and drifting east from Portobello.

“The lifeboat crew was quickly on scene and recovered the two male casualties and their paddleboard into the lifeboat.

“They were returned to Portobello beach and met by Fisherrow Coastguard and South Queensferry Coastguard,” Kinghorn RNLI said.

A 999 call also reported a dinghy with two 19-year-old males drifting off Cramond.

“The lifeboat arrived in the area and was advised that the two casualties had made it to Cramond Island.

Inflatables warning

“The pair were located and taken onto the lifeboat and returned to Cramond village where we were met by South Queensferry CRT,” the Fife-based team said.

Warning beach-goers about the use of inflatables in the Forth, Kinghorn RNLI said they should be avoided.

They added: “Once again, all three callouts were related to people using inflatable equipment in open water with offshore wind.

Busy weekend for RNLI crews

“We would always recommend that inflatables are not suitable for the beach and should be used in sheltered water and with a tether to the shoreline.”

Similar incidents were reported in Angus on Saturday amid soaring temperatures.

One person had to be pulled to safety two others were rescued when their dinghy was carried out to sea at Lunan Bay.

Emergency services, including a coastguard helicopter and two lifeboats, were dispatched.

Lunan Bay offshore rescue as Angus swelters in blazing sunshine

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]