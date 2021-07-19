Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Fife

‘Take shorter showers’: People in East Neuk of Fife urged to use less water as demand soars during heatwave

By Amie Flett
July 19 2021, 1.26pm Updated: July 19 2021, 1.30pm
Scottish Water is urging people in East Neuk to reduce their water usage as demand increases by 40%.
People in the East Neuk of Fife are being asked to use less water during the summer months as demand has increased by 40%.

Residents and visitors in Anstruther, Pittenweem, Crail and Elie are being asked to consider how much water they are using.

It comes as the region has been enjoying a heatwave – with the hottest day of the year recorded on Friday.

What does Scottish Water suggest to reduce water usage?

  • Taking shorter showers
  • Turning off taps when brushing teeth
  • Only using washing machines and dishwashers when fully loaded
  • Using a watering can instead of a garden hose

People in the East Neuk are using one million more litres of water per day, compared to normal usage levels this time of year.

Scottish Water says it is working hard to maintain normal water supplies and is tankering water in to the network in these areas.

A spokesperson for the utilities firm said: “We are doing everything we can to maintain normal water supplies to these communities but we are asking all of our customers there to help us by being more water efficient.

“If residents and visitors or holidaymakers can take some small, simple steps to reduce their water use, they can make big contribution towards our efforts to maintain normal supplies for everyone.”

