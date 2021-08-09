Hunt for four people who left scene of Glenrothes crash

Police are hunting for four people who left the scene of a crash in Glenrothes.

Locals shared an image of the vehicle online, suggesting it had rolled during the single-vehicle crash in the Collydean area of the town.

A picture shared by Fife Jammer Locations showed the wrecked silver vehicle on Formonthills Road.

Those who saw the vehicle said the front windscreen had been smashed in the incident.

Inquiries to trace four people who left scene of Glenrothes crash

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers attended at Fortmonthills Road, Glenrothes, on Sunday August 8 around 8.10pm after a crash involving one vehicle.

“Four people made off from the scene and inquiries are ongoing to trace them.”

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

One driver who passed the scene said the vehicle was “really smashed up” with the “screen all gone”.

A second person said the road had been blocked while the vehicle was recovered.