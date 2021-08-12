Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Parts of Kirkcaldy High Street to remain closed until next week after burst water main

By Alasdair Clark
August 12 2021, 11.01am Updated: August 12 2021, 4.08pm
Kirkcaldy high street water
Work is underway to fix the leak

Parts of Kirkcaldy High Street will close until next week as work gets under way to fix a leaking water main.

The burst on an 8inch water pipe, which left some 70 homes without water, has now been fixed by engineers.

But Scottish Water says a further leak to a pipe has been identified with work under way to fix the issue.

A spokesperson has confirmed this second leak is not causing supply issues.

Those affected by the original burst had their water supply restored by Thursday morning.

Kirkcaldy High Street to remain closed into next week

Locals reported police had closed the street after it flooded as a result of the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

It is likely part of Kirkcaldy High Street, between the Esplanade and Redburn Wynd, will remain closed to traffic as work to fix the second leak is carried out.

The street will remain open to pedestrians, Scottish Water says.

Temporary road traffic management has been agreed with Fife Council and a local diversion has been sign posted.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Our teams repaired the burst and brought the pipe back into supply by midnight.

Second leak identified

“Unfortunately, there has been a further leak on the pipe which we are investigating. It is not currently impacting customer supplies.

“We will continue to update and support customers where required.”

They added: “High Street, between the Esplanade and Redburn Wynd, is likely to remain closed until next week to carry out repairs to the roadway, however, it will remain open to pedestrians. A local diversion is in place.

“We appreciate the patience of customers and businesses in the area and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]