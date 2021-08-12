Parts of Kirkcaldy High Street to remain closed until next week after burst water main

Parts of Kirkcaldy High Street will close until next week as work gets under way to fix a leaking water main.

The burst on an 8inch water pipe, which left some 70 homes without water, has now been fixed by engineers.

But Scottish Water says a further leak to a pipe has been identified with work under way to fix the issue.

A spokesperson has confirmed this second leak is not causing supply issues.

Those affected by the original burst had their water supply restored by Thursday morning.

Kirkcaldy High Street to remain closed into next week

Locals reported police had closed the street after it flooded as a result of the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

It is likely part of Kirkcaldy High Street, between the Esplanade and Redburn Wynd, will remain closed to traffic as work to fix the second leak is carried out.

The street will remain open to pedestrians, Scottish Water says.

Temporary road traffic management has been agreed with Fife Council and a local diversion has been sign posted.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Our teams repaired the burst and brought the pipe back into supply by midnight.

Second leak identified

“Unfortunately, there has been a further leak on the pipe which we are investigating. It is not currently impacting customer supplies.

“We will continue to update and support customers where required.”

They added: “High Street, between the Esplanade and Redburn Wynd, is likely to remain closed until next week to carry out repairs to the roadway, however, it will remain open to pedestrians. A local diversion is in place.

“We appreciate the patience of customers and businesses in the area and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”