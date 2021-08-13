Ceres Burn: Public still warned of potential hazards three months on from chemical spill

The public is still being warned of hazards at a Fife burn three months on from a serious chemical spill.

Sepa is still investigating the devastating incident that killed hundreds of fish at Ceres Burn in May.

The environment regulator stopped the leak as soon as it was discovered and a clean-up operation swung into action.

However, a probe to ascertain the extent of the damage is ongoing and warning signs remain in place.

The investigation was launched after worried locals raised the alarm when they spotted scores of dead trout in the water.

And the substance concerned was identified as an “agri-chemical” at the time.

Fish have now begun to return to the burn, which runs through the centre of Ceres village, but locals say there are concerns over whether the water is safe.

Willie Mackenzie said: “It’s a bit confusing to be honest.

“We’re unclear as to how well the fish are doing. The warning signs are still up but they’ve been moved around.

“The lack of clarity from Sepa is strange and not helpful for folk who don’t know what to do.”

Sepa confirmed it is still investigating.

A spokesperson said: “Sepa’s investigation into the fish kill in the Ceres Burn in Fife is ongoing.

“We are continuing to work closely with the local authority and a consultant working on behalf of the landowner.

“Signage remains in place to warn the public about any potential hazards at the burn.”

Ceres Burn flows into the River Eden, one of Fife’s principal rivers, before entering the North Sea via the Eden Estuary.

And it is home to a number of species, including otters, kingfishers and dippers.

Ceres Burn incident was the second serious chemical spill

The Ceres Burn incident came after Scottish Water was fined £6,700 following a spill of 500 litres of Zetag into the River Eden in 2018.

Zetag is used to treat waste water Sepa says the incident will continue to affect salmon and trout numbers for years.

The watchdog’s investigation found a Scottish Water employee had accidentally punctured a large container of the chemical with the prongs of a forklift while trying to move it from storage at the Cupar Waste Water treatment works.

Colleagues then hosed and mopped the spilled Zetag into a drain which discharges into the River Eden.

It entered the river in at least three locations.

Sepa said Scottish Water employees were not well-trained in handling chemicals and were not aware of the harmful side-effects of Zetag.

The regulator added: “We’d like to remind people that they can notify SEPA of potential pollution incidents 24 hours a day at www.sepa.org.uk/report or by calling the SEPA Pollution Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”