Kinghorn RNLI crew called to people on inflatable drifting off Portobello

Kinghorn RNLI were called out on Friday evening to reports of two people drifting off the coast of Portobello on an inflatable.

The Coastguard raised an alert at around 7:30pm due to concern for people who had drifted off shore north of Joppa.

It is understood a nearby sailing club attended to the pair drifting off shore.

Found safe and well

When the Fife RNLI volunteer crew arrived at the scene the two people were reportedly found safe and well.

A spokesman for Kinghorn RNLI said: “We were paged by the Coastguard to a report of a dingy blowing off shore in Portobello, North of Joppa.

“It was blowing eastwards in the strong wind with two people on board.

“The boat launched within ten minutes.

“It was confirmed that the people were back ashore safe and well.”

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: “Kinghorn lifeboat were tasked to reports of a concern for people in a leisure craft off Portobello.

“When the lifeboat arrived on scene they were safe and well and the lifeboat was stood down.”