Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Kinghorn RNLI crew called to people on inflatable drifting off Portobello

By Amie Flett
August 13 2021, 9.56pm Updated: August 14 2021, 3.35am
River Tay RNLI
Kinghorn RNLI were scrambled on Friday evening to reports of two people on a dinghy that had drifted ashore off Portobello.

Kinghorn RNLI were called out on Friday evening to reports of two people drifting off the coast of Portobello on an inflatable.

The Coastguard raised an alert at around 7:30pm due to concern for people who had drifted off shore north of Joppa.

It is understood a nearby sailing club attended to the pair drifting off shore.

Found safe and well

When the Fife RNLI volunteer crew arrived at the scene the two people were reportedly found safe and well.

A spokesman for Kinghorn RNLI said: “We were paged by the Coastguard to a report of a dingy blowing off shore in Portobello, North of Joppa.

The two people had drifted off the shore of Portobello.

“It was blowing eastwards in the strong wind with two people on board.

“The boat launched within ten minutes.

“It was confirmed that the people were back ashore safe and well.”

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: “Kinghorn lifeboat were tasked to reports of a concern for people in a leisure craft off Portobello.

“When the lifeboat arrived on scene they were safe and well and the lifeboat was stood down.”

False alarm sparks major emergency response in Leven

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]