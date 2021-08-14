All the fun of the fair: Looking back at St Andrew’s Lammas Market

It is Scotland’s oldest medieval street fair that is still in operation, dating back to the Middle Ages, and this weekend the Lammas Market is back in St Andrews after a year’s hiatus.

The fair began through a Royal Charter meaning it is likely to have first arrived in Fife in the 13th Century however like many charter fairs, its origins predate recorded history.

After being cancelled due to Covid in 2020, the street fair is back and we take a look at the fun had there throughout the decades.

Traditionally, Lammas Day, which was celebrated on August 1, commemorated the first harvest of the year as the new loaves were brought into church to be blessed.

Below the streets of St Andrews are filled with attractions and visitors in 1952.

The feast was celebrated in Scotland from at least medieval times and was known as the Gule of August. The fair has traditionally coincided with the second Tuesday in August like the event below in 1953.

Despite this image being taken in 1969 it is clear that a lot of the fair favourites still remain the same – with a carousel in the foreground and, of course, food stands behind.

When you begin to see the market in colour the fun of the fair really does start to kick in. Here Market Street is bustling with punters of all ages and, despite not being date stamped, it looks like it was taken in the early noughties.

Thrill-seekers were flying in high in this shot with a group taking on one of the more daring rides at the Lammas Market in 2015. The ride takes them high above rooftops and upside down. Definitely not one for the faint-hearted.

Somehow Morgan Wishart and Lia Bradley from Windygates manage to make the dodgems look even more terrifying than the upside-down coasters. In this image from 2013, the pair have fun and attempt to stay free of whiplash.

If there is one thing that you have to do when at the fair its eat. And when it comes to what to have it has to be either a fat, greasy burger or a huge hot dog smothered in mustard and ketchup – sorry I don’t make the rules I just gladly follow them.

Here Sophie McKenna and Gaynor Cairns both enjoy this unwritten rule as they tuck into some of the food on offer in 2012.

There were some mixed emotions aboard the Limbo Dancer ride as Liam Burrows and Erin McGovern look as if they would rather be anywhere else yet Danielle McFadyen and Adrienne Bonnar showed no fear as they raised their hands in the air – always two types of people eh?

The Rock ‘n Rage ride was a crowd pleaser at the market in 2009, with the ride twisting punters 360 degrees while swinging in a pendulum motion that eventually turned full circle. At the front are tourists Christoph Glauche, from Germany, and Tamas Toth, from Hungary, who seemed to be enjoying the experience.

For kids at a market the walls of stuffed animals and cartoon characters are almost impossible to walk past without screams of ‘I want that one’ as they point to the biggest bear on show (which seemingly no one ever manages to win). However, as parents it is an obligation to spend at least £20 on the tricked games only to come away with a toy much smaller than the child anticipated.

However, this pair seemed to crack the games. Rightfully full of pride, sisters Ashleigh and Amy Bunce from Forfar show off their big cats in 2000.

Little Lilla Noble is also looking proud as punch with her new friend, which she also got at the fair in 2000, as the massive Eeyore toy towers over the youngster.

Lets hope for parents attending this year’s market that the games are easier than normal.

The Lammas Market is already under way in St Andrews. Visitors can enjoy the rides and shows until August 17.