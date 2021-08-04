Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Fife

Lammas Market to go ahead in St Andrews as Covid-19 restrictions ease, Fife Council confirms

By Michael Alexander
August 4 2021, 3.30pm Updated: August 5 2021, 4.27pm
Lammas Market in St Andrews, 2013
Scotland’s oldest medieval street fair is scheduled to go ahead in St Andrews between August 13 and 17, Fife Council have confirmed, after fears Covid-19 would force its cancellation for a second year.

The announcement from the Scottish Government on Tuesday August 3 that the majority of Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted on August 9 means that the Lammas Market, which includes a funfair and street traders, will run in Market Street and South Street a week later than originally planned.

