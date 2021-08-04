Lammas Market to go ahead in St Andrews as Covid-19 restrictions ease, Fife Council confirms

Scotland’s oldest medieval street fair is scheduled to go ahead in St Andrews between August 13 and 17, Fife Council have confirmed, after fears Covid-19 would force its cancellation for a second year.

The announcement from the Scottish Government on Tuesday August 3 that the majority of Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted on August 9 means that the Lammas Market, which includes a funfair and street traders, will run in Market Street and South Street a week later than originally planned.