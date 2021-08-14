Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Two men and a woman charged after alleged stand-off with police in Cowdenbeath

By Steven Rae
August 14 2021, 1.54pm Updated: August 14 2021, 2.50pm
Significant emergency service resources attended the scene.
Three people are due to appear in court after an alleged stand-off with police in Fife.

Two men and one woman were arrested after officers were called to a disturbance at a block of flats in on Copeland Crescent at around 6am on Friday.

Police at the scene in Copeland Crescent on Friday.

The incident went on for nearly six hours with surrounding roads blocked off by emergency vehicles.

Officers in riot gear and a dogs unit were called to the scene.

Firefighters and paramedics were also in attendance.

The three accused are expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday, Fife police  have confirmed.

