Two men and a woman charged after alleged stand-off with police in Cowdenbeath

Three people are due to appear in court after an alleged stand-off with police in Fife.

Two men and one woman were arrested after officers were called to a disturbance at a block of flats in on Copeland Crescent at around 6am on Friday.

The incident went on for nearly six hours with surrounding roads blocked off by emergency vehicles.

Officers in riot gear and a dogs unit were called to the scene.

Firefighters and paramedics were also in attendance.

The three accused are expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday, Fife police have confirmed.