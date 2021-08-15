‘We’re devastated’: Family heartbroken as vandals target Cowdenbeath grave

A family say they are “devastated” after a memento placed on a loved one’s grave in Cowdenbeath was vandalised.

Kyle Baxter, 28, died in March last year and was buried at the town’s cemetery on Old Perth Road.

A star ornament was placed on his grave by twin sister but was later found broken.

Stephan Moyles, Kyle’s stepdad, said: “My wife went up on Thursday afternoon and she noticed that a wee memento that Kyle’s twin sister put up at the grave stone had been broken.

“It’s a wee star shape thing and all the points had been taken off it and it had been placed back on top of the headstone.

“They’d actually taken it and smashed it against the bottom of the headstone to break the points off it.

“We’re devastated, it’s knocked everybody back so much.

‘We’re looking for anyone that could help’

“We reckon it happened sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

“We’re looking for anyone that knows anything or had seen anything that could help in any way.”

Mr Moyles added: “His sister is devastated, it was her memento to her twin brother that’s been smashed.

“It’s on Facebook as well so we’re hoping that if anyone has got a conscience or hears anything they’ll maybe let us know.

“I just hope that whoever it was gets caught so they can’t do it to anybody else.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 2.35 pm on Thursday August 12, police received a report that a grave had been damaged within Cowdenbeath Cemetery, Old Perth Road, Cowdenbeath.

“Inquiries are continuing.”