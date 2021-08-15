Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘We’re devastated’: Family heartbroken as vandals target Cowdenbeath grave

By Amie Flett
August 15 2021, 2.48pm Updated: August 15 2021, 2.55pm
Family's appeal after a beloved relative's grave is targeted by vandals.
A family say they are “devastated” after a memento placed on a loved one’s grave in Cowdenbeath was vandalised.

Kyle Baxter, 28, died in March last year and was buried at the town’s cemetery on Old Perth Road.

A star ornament was placed on his grave by twin sister but was later found broken.

The family noticed the grave had been targeted on Thursday afternoon.

Stephan Moyles, Kyle’s stepdad, said: “My wife went up on Thursday afternoon and she noticed that a wee memento that Kyle’s twin sister put up at the grave stone had been broken.

“It’s a wee star shape thing and all the points had been taken off it and it had been placed back on top of the headstone.

“They’d actually taken it and smashed it against the bottom of the headstone to break the points off it.

“We’re devastated, it’s knocked everybody back so much.

‘We’re looking for anyone that could help’

“We reckon it happened sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

“We’re looking for anyone that knows anything or had seen anything that could help in any way.”

Mr Moyles added: “His sister is devastated, it was her memento to her twin brother that’s been smashed.

Pictures show damages to the memento left by Kyle’s twin sister.

“It’s on Facebook as well so we’re hoping that if anyone has got a conscience or hears anything they’ll maybe let us know.

“I just hope that whoever it was gets caught so they can’t do it to anybody else.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 2.35 pm on Thursday August 12, police received a report that a grave had been damaged within Cowdenbeath Cemetery, Old Perth Road, Cowdenbeath.

“Inquiries are continuing.”

