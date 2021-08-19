Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Forth Road bridge to close for repair work

By Alasdair Clark
August 19 2021, 4.14pm Updated: August 19 2021, 4.15pm
The bridge will close between 6am and 6pm.

The Forth Road Bridge will close for one day at the end of August amid repair work to expansion joints on the crossing between Fife and Edinburgh.

No vehicles will be able to cross between 6am and 6pm on August 31 as work is carried out to replace the bridge’s main expansion joints.

The closure will allow contractors to position a crane on the carriageway so that footway joints can be removed for remedial works.

A diversion for motorway traffic will be put in place via the M90 Queensferry Crossing. Non-motorway traffic will be required to divert via the A985 Kincardine Bridge.

Forth Road Bridge to close at end of August
Traffic will be diverted via the Queensferry Crossing.

The Forth Road Bridge will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists through this period via the west footway/cycleway, but the east cycleway will close to the public from August 29 until work is completed.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “Work to replace the main expansion joints in the northbound carriageway remains on target for completion as programmed later this year.”

Forth Road Bridge closure ‘essential’

He added: “It’s essential for the safety of workers and road users that we close the bridge to vehicular traffic during these works, as a crane will be positioned on the carriageway.

“The work is weather dependent, so there is a possibility it could be delayed in the event of adverse weather. We’ll issue further updates if there are any changes.”

