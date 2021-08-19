Haarbour fish and chips in St Andrews to shut permanently

The Haarbour chip shop and restaurant in St Andrews, run by MasterChef finalist Dean Banks, has shut permanently.

The Alexandra Place establishment has been closed for the past few months but the Carnoustie native has now confirmed it will not reopen.

Posting on Instagram, Mr Banks said he’s been left gutted to close the fish and chip establishment.

He said: “Due to unfortunate reasons @haarbourstandrews will be sadly permanently closed.

“We have been closed for a few months now however I wanted to make sure everyone knew this if you didn’t already know.

“I am so sorry to all my amazing followers and supporters.”

Mr Banks confirmed anyone with a cash voucher will be fully refunded or alternatively, they can use it at any of his other businesses.

Customers are asked to email info@haarbour.com with any questions.

Anyone with an Itison voucher should contact them directly, he said.

He added he is hopeful the restaurant will reopen again soon at an alternative site.

He said: “Haarbour was a vision of mine since I began my career so we will push to reopen in a new site in the near future.

“Thank you for your support.”

Mr Banks, who made the final in MasterChef: The Professionals in 2018, recently moved his other St Andrews business, named Haar, to Edinburgh.

He said an unresolved lease review forced his hand.