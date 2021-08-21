Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man arrested by police following high speed pursuit in Fife

By Neil Henderson
August 21 2021, 6.51pm
Police vehicles and the van following the pursuit. (Pic Fife Jammer Locations).
A man has been arrested by police following a high speed pursuit of a van through the streets of Fife on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 4.20pm after a white Ford Transit van failed to stop for police in Skye Road, Dunfermline.

A number of police vehicles were seen in pursuit of the van continued into Cowdenbeath.

A short time later officers using three police vehicles forced the van to a halt in Mossend Terrace in Cowdenbeath.

One man was arrested at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.20pm on Saturday, August 21, officers attempted to stop a Ford Transit van travelling on Skye Road, Dunfermline.

“Following a short pursuit, the vehicle was stopped in the Mossend Terrace area of Cowdenbeath, and a man was arrested.

“Further enquiries into the matter remain ongoing.”

