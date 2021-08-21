Man arrested by police following high speed pursuit in Fife

A man has been arrested by police following a high speed pursuit of a van through the streets of Fife on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 4.20pm after a white Ford Transit van failed to stop for police in Skye Road, Dunfermline.

A number of police vehicles were seen in pursuit of the van continued into Cowdenbeath.

A short time later officers using three police vehicles forced the van to a halt in Mossend Terrace in Cowdenbeath.

One man was arrested at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.20pm on Saturday, August 21, officers attempted to stop a Ford Transit van travelling on Skye Road, Dunfermline.

“Following a short pursuit, the vehicle was stopped in the Mossend Terrace area of Cowdenbeath, and a man was arrested.

“Further enquiries into the matter remain ongoing.”