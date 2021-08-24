Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021
News / Fife

Police probe after break-in and theft from Scottish Off Road Driving Centre

By Neil Henderson
August 24 2021, 11.11am Updated: August 24 2021, 11.11am
Police say tools were stolen from a Land rover during the break-in.

Tools worth hundreds of pounds have been stolen from an off-road driving centre in Fife.

Officers investigating the break-in and theft say the tools were stolen from a Land Rover on the site.

The theft happened sometime between Thursday August 12 and Saturday August 14 at the Scottish Off-Road Driving Centre at Strathmiglo.

The centre, situated on the Glentarkie Estate, opened in 1989 and specialises in a range of 4×4 off-road driving experiences.

The Scottish Off-Road Driving Centre in Strathmiglo.

Police are urging anyone who may have been offered tools for sale in recent days to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident reference number 2437 of August 14.

