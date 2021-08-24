Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Dundee United and St Johnstone stars called for Northern Ireland World Cup duty

By Alan Temple
August 24 2021, 11.28am Updated: August 24 2021, 2.45pm
Call-ups: Carson and McCann
Call-ups: Carson and McCann

Trevor Carson has been recalled to the Northern Ireland squad hot on the heels of his Dundee United debut.

The 33-year-old joins St Johnstone hero Ali McCann in the 25-man squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania (September 2) and Switzerland (September 8).

Northern Ireland are currently third in Group C following one draw from their opening two section games.

Sandwiched between those crucial clashes on the road to Qatar 2022, Ian Baraclough’s charges will travel to Estonia for friendly fixture on September 5.

Carson, who enjoyed a clean sheet in his maiden United appearance on Sunday — helping the Tangerines to a 1-0 win over St Johnstone — hopes to make his first international appearance since a defeat in Norway on October 14, 2020.

He has won five caps to date.

McCann, on the losing side of that all-Tayside affair at McDiarmid Park, will hope to further enhance his burgeoning Northern Ireland career during the forthcoming window.

The Edinburgh-born 21-year-old has already scored one goal in five caps for his adopted country and is an increasingly pivotal part of Baraclough’s group, even being mooted as a long-term successor to the legendary Steven Davis.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier